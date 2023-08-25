Does Arsenal need a natural alternative to Saka?

Almost every position within the current Arsenal squad boasts a minimum of two players capable of fulfilling the role. This strategy ensures that when the primary choice is sidelined due to injury, the secondary option can swiftly step in to fill the gap.

During this transfer window, Arsenal has further fortified their squad by introducing additional alternatives. As a result, the team appears to be well-rounded on paper.

However, there is one position that Mikel Arteta has been unable to reinforce with an alternate option for the starting player: the right-wing position.

Bukayo Saka holds the undisputed role as the primary right-wing starter at the Emirates Stadium. His consistent performance makes him a dependable asset for Arsenal, providing strong contributions whenever he takes the field.

Nevertheless, the absence of a suitable alternative for the right-wing position raises concerns. According to Standard Sport, this deficiency could potentially pose challenges for Arsenal throughout the current campaign.

While there are still several days remaining before the transfer window concludes, it appears that Arsenal has not set its sights on acquiring a player to address this specific role.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka does well when he plays for us and it is easy to see why he would soon reach 100 consecutive league games.

However, we have to start planning to rest him so that he does not suffer a long-term injury because of being overused.

JustArsenal Show – NEO discusses and breaks down his in-depth analysis of Arteta’s tactics used against Crystal Palace and what we can expect against Fulham….

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…