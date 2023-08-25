Does Arsenal need a natural alternative to Saka?

Almost every position within the current Arsenal squad boasts a minimum of two players capable of fulfilling the role. This strategy ensures that when the primary choice is sidelined due to injury, the secondary option can swiftly step in to fill the gap.
During this transfer window, Arsenal has further fortified their squad by introducing additional alternatives. As a result, the team appears to be well-rounded on paper.
However, there is one position that Mikel Arteta has been unable to reinforce with an alternate option for the starting player: the right-wing position.
Bukayo Saka holds the undisputed role as the primary right-wing starter at the Emirates Stadium. His consistent performance makes him a dependable asset for Arsenal, providing strong contributions whenever he takes the field.
Nevertheless, the absence of a suitable alternative for the right-wing position raises concerns. According to Standard Sport, this deficiency could potentially pose challenges for Arsenal throughout the current campaign.
While there are still several days remaining before the transfer window concludes, it appears that Arsenal has not set its sights on acquiring a player to address this specific role.
Saka does well when he plays for us and it is easy to see why he would soon reach 100 consecutive league games.
However, we have to start planning to rest him so that he does not suffer a long-term injury because of being overused.
Yes, though Saka rarely injury we will be involved in more competition this campaign.
His deputy should be slightly different, one that loves hugs the bylines and cut back service for midfielders arriving into the box late.
Since the gaffer obsession with Raphinha, we haven’t look back at this position seriously,
Reis Nelson is as good as most of the touted alternatives and costs nothing. Showed when given the chance plays very well and can improve.
Even Trossard,Martinelli Gabby J,Zinchenko and Vieira can do the job on that flank if need be though not as perfect as Saka.
Of course Arsenal will need to have another top quality right wingers alternative player to Saka in their team. And who can/will serve as a top quality option to him. And also provide top quality cover for him whenever he is’ntt available for selection, or needing to be rested to start from the bench, due to his cumulative match playingg fatigue suffered by him. Which could happen as a result of his being over played by club and country.
However and nevertheless. I think Arsenal has Reiss Nelson in the team as an alternative top quality option to Saka for the right wing position. So therefore, Arsenal who are reportedly trying to offload a number of some eight surpluses to requirements Gunners in the team to recoup some valuable amount of cash before the transfer window shuts. May not recruit a new top quality specialist right winger. But could sign a new top quality versatile defender to replace the injured Timber with him. And maybe after that, they may close their incoming signing for the summer window.