Does Arsenal need to give Oleks Zinchenko more gametime to keep him fresh?

The Ukrainian international Oleks Zinchenko has found himself in a pretty unwanted situation with the Gunners this season. Along with the constant struggle with injuries, he has also seen himself fall down the pecking order due to the arrival of Riccardo Calafiori in the summer as well as the return of Jurrien Timber this season.
It’s pretty obvious that Arteta has lost faith in the man that brought a lot to our squad when he made the move to join us in 2022. No one will blame Arteta for losing faith. After his first season with us, Zinchenko has brought a sense of vulnerability to our backline due to his weakness in defending 1v1 situations. Couple that with the competition that the aforementioned duo of Calafiori and Timber brought to the squad, then you can easily see why he has made just three Premier League appearances this season.
This shouldn’t be the case IMO for a player of this quality, he does have vulnerabilities but certainly there’s enough in his locker still to offer that we can afford him starting against low caliber oppositions. Apart from Riccardo Calafiori, no other choice at left-back can do better than Zinchenko in the attacking phase of play.
As we all can recall, his ability to invert into the midfield when he first arrived at Arsenal formed the foundations to our very fluid attack in that campaign. I concede that there’s no use for him starting against high caliber oppositions now but you can’t tell me that a player like Zinchenko won’t fit playing against inferior opponents who are just happy to sit in a low block, his skills will definitely be needed in those sort of games which is why I think Arteta should be giving him more playing time.
We’ve certainly outgrown him, but when a player like Calafiori gets injured then Oleks should certainly be a consideration for replacing him which hasn’t been the case this season. I suspect that will still be the case heading into the Forest game due to reports stating the likely return of Calafiori for that game.
Thoughts on this gooners?
BENJAMIN KENNETH.
I always thought he could be an option in midfield, but I think with his injury issues last season, drop in form- I think there maybe more to it as in he can’t be relied upon to stay fit.
Esr , Nelson both at times last season were fit but after periods of being injured unable to call and rely upon, I think arteta saw it as these players can only handle one game a week and therefore not reliable enough. Seeing smithrowe playing well at fulham, is great to see, but had he stayed along with his past and in the period of not having odegaard – would he have been able to manage
that game load ? )Also nwaneri integration into the first team was a reason to sell) I believe zinchenko has a similar issue. Its the same with jesus – arteta stated before the season started jesus was in the best shape he had seen him, a week before the first game he is injured. Partey has told Ghana no to call ups, he always got injured at international duty or sent home on the verge of breaking down. Perhaps he has seen he can’t do it anymore or it could also be , wanting a new contract – showing he is fit.
The next movement of players will be kiwior,zinchenko and partey ( he is on 49 caps why wouldn’t he want his 50th for his nation but after he first secures a new contract)
I thought it was a consensus that ZInch is OK to use against weaker teams when we are expected to dominate. However, it’s the counter from weaker teams that can catch you cold, and that’s when ZInch is often caught out. It would be silly not to keep him in the frame because we never know when we will need him, but I don’t see him really competing for a spot beyond domestic cups when we have a fully fit squad. I expect him to move on in the summer if there are takers.
Keeping fresh vs getting injured? He may be a candidate to sell in the summer if there are any takers so gametime between now and then would be helpful in that – as long as he can stay fit.
If Arteta doesn’t trust young AM like Nwaneri to deputize Odegaard, he should’ve assigned Zinchenko for the task