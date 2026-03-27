Does Arsenal really need to sign Leon Goretzka?

Leon Goretzka has emerged as a sought-after player ahead of the next transfer window, with Arsenal among the sides reportedly interested in securing his signature. The midfielder is expected to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the current campaign, with the club not planning to extend his stay once his contract expires.

As a result, Goretzka has begun discussions with potential suitors as he evaluates his next move. Several clubs across Europe are monitoring his situation closely, recognising the opportunity to sign an experienced player on a free transfer.

Transfer Race Intensifies

As reported by Give Me Sport, Arsenal are currently leading the race ahead of Inter Milan and Juventus, both of whom have expressed serious interest in the German international. The Gunners believe his presence could strengthen their midfield options and add valuable experience to the squad.

Goretzka’s pedigree and achievements at Bayern Munich make him an attractive option, particularly for clubs aiming to compete at the highest level. His physicality, versatility, and understanding of top-level football are qualities that could enhance Arsenal’s overall balance.

Question Marks Over Fit

However, there are legitimate concerns regarding whether he represents the right profile for Arsenal’s long-term project. The club have focused heavily on building a younger squad with players who can develop over time, and Goretzka may not align perfectly with that strategy.

While he would bring leadership and experience, there is a risk that he may not provide sustained value if his peak years are behind him. Additionally, his potential wage demands could place further strain on the club’s financial structure.

Arsenal must carefully assess whether signing him would be a strategic move or a short-term solution. Previous experiences with high-profile signings such as Willian and David Luiz highlight the importance of making calculated decisions in the transfer market.

Ultimately, while Goretzka remains an appealing option, Arsenal must determine whether he truly fits their evolving vision.