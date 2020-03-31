Does Arsenal really still need to sign any new youngsters?

Almost every other day, Arsenal gets linked with a move for one youngster after another.

I understand that we have developed a reputation for developing the careers of teenagers but that is also one of the reasons why we have struggled to compete for top honours recently.

Another pitfall of targeting youngsters is that they will eventually develop into top talents and leave you for teams that are buying top stars and winning trophies like they were in a candy shop.

I enjoy the reputation of being the team that develops players, but I think that we have more than enough youngsters at our disposal at the moment and that we have to start targeting top experienced professionals instead.

It is time for Arsenal to challenge for the Premier League again and also return to the Champions League.

We now have a manager that is focused and seems to know exactly where we need to be, what he needs now is to be backed with funds to buy top players and not youngsters.

Youngsters don’t win you stuff, the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli can win you games, but when the chips are down, you need an experienced quality player to lead them to wins.

I hope we can stop targeting all the top youngsters in Europe and start competing for players who can take us to the next level.

Though, with the financial impact of the Coronavirus outbreak yet to be determined it could easily be the case that Arsenal has to target cheaper, younger options.

An article by Ime