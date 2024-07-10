Does Arsenal really want to sign Brian Brobbey from Ajax?

The Dutchman has been one of the finest attackers at his club, gaining attention for his impressive performances.

He has previously expressed that he would jump at the chance to play for a top club like Arsenal.

The Gunners, being one of the biggest clubs in Europe, have continued to improve their squad and are expected to need a new striker. Brobbey is one of the options on their shopping list.

However, a report on Football Insider claims that while Brobbey is among their options, Arsenal has not made any advanced efforts to sign him.

The report states that Arsenal has several names on their shortlist and hopes to get the right man in, but they do not consider Brobbey to be the ideal choice at this time.

They continue to monitor him and other targets and will make a decision before the transfer window closes.