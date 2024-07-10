Does Arsenal really want to sign Brian Brobbey from Ajax?

Ajax striker Brian Brobbey is one of the frontmen linked with a move to Arsenal as the Gunners look to strengthen their attack.
The Dutchman has been one of the finest attackers at his club, gaining attention for his impressive performances.
He has previously expressed that he would jump at the chance to play for a top club like Arsenal.
The Gunners, being one of the biggest clubs in Europe, have continued to improve their squad and are expected to need a new striker. Brobbey is one of the options on their shopping list.
However, a report on Football Insider claims that while Brobbey is among their options, Arsenal has not made any advanced efforts to sign him.
The report states that Arsenal has several names on their shortlist and hopes to get the right man in, but they do not consider Brobbey to be the ideal choice at this time.
They continue to monitor him and other targets and will make a decision before the transfer window closes.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Brobbey is a fine striker, but he does not seem much better than our current options, and he might struggle in the Premier League.
What are our options in a 30-mil category?
Brobbey is better than Nketiah, and more effective than Jesus in terms of final output. Jesus is more technically gifted but always suffers from poor decision making in the box and prefers going down to the ground than keeping the ball alive. Brobbey is not as technical but for the price range, he is great as a backup striker we need. I don’t see any problem.
Us will soon know the new striker who Arsenal will sign this summer when they have signed him.
But in all honesty, Brain Brobbey looks to be far better than the two upfront options of GJesus and E Nkethia in terms of many goals scored per season. The duo strikers who Arsenal current have on their team. But one of whom has to give way for a new prolific goals scoring striker arrival at Arsenal this summer.