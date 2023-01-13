Does Arsenal still need an out-and-out striker after securing Mudryk?

Hey Gooners, I have a question for you: Will Arteta’s attack be able to sustain the PL title charge after signing Mykhailo Mudryk? You are free to leave your thoughts in the comments section, but before you do, consider what Arsenal legend Kevin Campbell said in response to the same question.

Campbell admitted on Sky Sports that he does not believe adding Mudryk alone is enough to keep Arsenal’s attack as lethal as it should be for the rest of the season. In fact, he advises Arteta to bolster his attacking options by bringing in AS Roma talisman Tammy Abraham.

🗣️ "It's not enough" Kevin Campbell says Arsenal need another striker on top of Mykhailo Mudryk who the club have shown strong interest in 🔴💭 pic.twitter.com/UiZHFNi2gt — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 12, 2023

“Mudryk will be a really good addition, I still think they need another striker,” said Campbell.

“Rumour has it that they were interested in Tammy Abraham.

“I think that would be a good alternative as well, so they can mix and match and play different players, as there’s a lot of games to come.”

Tammy Abraham hasn’t been in top form this season, scoring four goals in 17 games, but he was outstanding last season, scoring 17 goals in 37 Serie A games.

They say class is permanent, but form is temporary, and Arteta has proven he has what it takes to bring out the best in players, such as Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka.

But whether Arteta goes for Abraham or not, do you think that Arsenal will still need another hitman?

