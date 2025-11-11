Does Arsenal take its foot off the gas late in matches?

Arsenal were held to a late draw by Sunderland in their recent Premier League clash at the Stadium of Light, conceding an equaliser in added time. The result highlighted the growing challenge posed by Sunderland when playing at home, with the Black Cats proving difficult opponents for any visiting side. Despite coming from behind to take a 2-1 lead, Arsenal were unable to hold on, allowing Sunderland to snatch a point and maintain their unbeaten home record.

Sunderland’s tendency to score late in matches has become a notable feature of their season. According to The Sun, the goal against Arsenal marked the fifth time they have scored in added time in the league this term. This statistic reflects the team’s resilience and relentless approach, demonstrating that they rarely give up and continue to press until the final whistle. The ability to deliver decisive moments late in games has contributed significantly to their strong home form.

Sunderland’s Strength at the Stadium of Light

The match underlined Sunderland’s reputation for being dangerous in the closing stages. Their capacity to capitalise on opponents’ lapses and create scoring opportunities in the dying minutes makes them a particularly tough side to overcome on their own ground. For Arsenal, who are accustomed to controlling games and securing results early, facing such a persistent opponent presented a unique challenge.

Arsenal’s Late Goal Statistics

By contrast, Arsenal have rarely relied on late goals this season. The Gunners are typically effective at scoring and defending within regulation time, often securing victories without needing added-time interventions. The report notes that Arsenal have scored only one goal in added time since the start of the campaign, highlighting their tendency to settle matches earlier rather than relying on last-minute efforts.

The game against Sunderland illustrated both the strengths and limitations of Arsenal’s approach. While they showed resilience by coming from behind and taking the lead, the inability to close out the match allowed Sunderland to maintain their unbeaten home run. As the Premier League season progresses, managing such moments will be crucial for Arsenal, particularly in matches where opponents thrive under pressure and excel in the final minutes.

