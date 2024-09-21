Does Arsenal’s having played in Italy on Thursday give the advantage to Man City tomorrow?

BERGAMO, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 19: The Arsenal FC fans show their support before the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD1 match between Atalanta BC and Arsenal FC at Stadio di Bergamo on September 19, 2024 in Bergamo, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

The short turnaround doesn’t help us, but we’ll just have to pull through.

Arsenal will scarcely have the time to reflect on the draw against Atalanta in midweek, due the fact that we have a very small matter of a visit to arguably the best club in the world at the weekend to attend to.

Indeed Mikel Arteta will have to galvanize his troops to face Manchester City tomorrow but the short turnaround we have to prepare for the game might make it an even harder task for us to get something out of the game, even harder considering we’ll have to do more defending than usual.

Injuries are plaguing our squad, and this will only potentially add to that growing list due to fatigue, however we should just dig deep and pull through at the weekend.

This will be an encounter of the league’s best attack and best defence. With City dominating in the attacking phase of play this season having scored a league high 11 goals in the first four games of the new season, with Erling Haaland scoring 9 out of those, that’s frightening!

He’ll be coming up against the best defense in the division though, and given how well marshalled he was last season; I suspect he’ll be out to prove a point. However, the partnership of Saliba and Gabriel are still his toughest opponents in the league, and I hope they both can shut him down for large parts of the game on Sunday!

We’ve frustrated them before; we can still do that again, with an even stronger will to win regardless of the absentees. With that said, however, in hindsight a draw would be a really good result considering the short turnaround time, the travelling factor (City played at home on Weds), and the key absence of our most creative outlet Martin Ødegaard. A draw would represent a good sequence in the league as well, given we won our last game away to Spurs last weekend.

In what might be a title decider (this early!) we’ll have to show that we want it more than them and that we’re mentally ready for the battle despite the above factors which all seem to lean in City’s favour….

Will that extra day of rest for the City give them a significant advantage on Sunday!?

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…