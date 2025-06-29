Does Arsenal’s winger search signal a change in tactics next season?

Arsenal are close to finalising deals for a number of players. As of writing, the club has yet to unveil a new signing but are finalising moves for the likes of Christian Nørgaard, Kepa Arrizabalaga, and Christian Mosquera. This is in addition to the much-anticipated arrival of Martin Zubimendi. After a slow start, Arsenal’s summer window is gaining traction, but supporters won’t be satisfied until forward signings are made. Gooners have longed for a new number nine and a quality winger on the left flank, but the club have yet to land either.

Arsenal have made their intent clear. Links to high-profile names suggest they will reinforce the frontline considerably. A new left-winger is high on their list. The likes of Nico Williams, Rafael Leão, Rodrygo, and Eberechi Eze have all been linked with a move to the Gunners in recent weeks.

Rodrygo and Eze pursuit could reshape the left flank

The last two names – Rodrygo and Eze – are particularly interesting. Credible reports have revealed that Real Madrid’s Rodrygo is the club’s priority amid his ongoing struggle for minutes in the Spanish capital. More recently, however, links have emerged to Eberechi Eze. As per GIVEMESPORT, Arsenal have added the Crystal Palace man to their shortlist. The player is reportedly available for £68 million via a release clause that can be paid in instalments. Some reports have even stated personal terms are already agreed.

After missing out on Barcelona-bound Nico Williams, it now appears Rodrygo and Eze are Arsenal’s primary targets for the left wing. Strong interest in these two suggests Mikel Arteta could alter the structure of the left-hand side next season.

From touchline wingers to central creators?

Looking at Arsenal’s current options, Arteta typically prefers wide players who hug the touchline. Even when operating with an inside forward like Leandro Trossard, the system remains wide and structured. Gabriel Martinelli and Trossard spent last season stretching play and delivering service from the flank, while Declan Rice operated in the left half-space and the left-back tucked in to provide balance.

However, both Rodrygo and Eze are natural inside forwards. They thrive when drifting into central spaces and linking up play rather than staying wide. Their arrivals would require a tactical reshuffle. Arteta could opt for a more traditional full-back to maintain width, or ask Declan Rice to modify his role to allow one of the new signings to operate between the lines. Alternatively, the pair could be adapted to fit the current system.

Whatever Arteta chooses, it’s an intriguing development. Should Rodrygo or Eze arrive, Arsenal fans may be watching a new tactical evolution take shape from day one.

What do you think, Gooners? Would you welcome a tactical shift for the sake of added flair?

Benjamin Kenneth

