Does Arteta need to be more ruthless when his ‘favourites’ are out of form?

If, at the start of the season, supporters of Arsenal Football Club had been offered the chance to be challenging for the title with a handful of games to go, most of us, if not all us, would’ve jumped at the chance. Therefore, this season cannot and should not be judged on what has been achieved, which is objectively excellent.

Having lead the league for the majority of the season, the team has demonstrated an ability and willingness to lead from the front, and when coupled with being chased down by one of the most talented and accomplished teams in Premier League history, is a credit to the players, the manager, and the everybody to do with the club.

To have been so consistent and to have dominated a lot of matches the way we have speaks credit to what has been done behind the scenes. Indeed, using terms such as ‘capitulation’ in the context of 3 consecutive draws, one of which was at Anfield, a notoriously difficult ground for most teams in the league, tells of how far we have come.

It is this level of achievement that makes what has transpired over the last few weeks all the more galling and disappointing.

So where to point the finger as fans? As the manager the buck must stop with Mikel Arteta. In particular, his in-game management and refusal to drop his favourite players seemingly regardless of their form or levels of fatigue.

Most fans would agree that the signing of Jesus and Zinchenko from Man City last summer have elevated the club and First XI to a degree that would have surprised even the most optimistic of fans. However, just because they have brought a winning mentality and enhanced level of technical ability, and with it expectation, does not mean they should automatically get in the team ahead of other players who may be playing well or on a run.

It is this unwavering selecting of these players in particular that has actually had a detrimental effect during the run-in. Zinchenko has been fantastic for us but his less than brilliant defending has been highlighted by opponents and Arteta has not reacted. He has all manner of options available to him, but hasn’t done anything, he’s just kept picking the same team and expecting a different result. Zinchenko has cost us points and has left Gabriel high-and-dry on numerous occasions, most recently against Southampton where Theo ran in to score, by being out of position.

Jesus is a brilliantly gifted footballer and offers so much to the team but what he doesn’t offer is a regular supply of goals, which for our No.9 just isn’t good enough. He appears all over the pitch and works tirelessly, but in doing so vacates the very position we need him in. It’s easy to see now why Pep utilised him primarily on the wing as his tendency to drift is less burdensome when not in such a pivotal position.