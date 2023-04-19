Does Arteta need to more ruthless with his rotations and subs?

Arteta Needs To Be Ruthless With His Team Selection And Take Advantage Of The Game-changers On His Bench

It is unreasonable to blame Arteta for Arsenal’s woes given that he is the mastermind behind the club’s resurgence this season. However, just as Saka has been criticised for his lack of performance, and the Saliba effect has also been noted,

Arteta has also contributed to Arsenal’s dismal form Emmanuel Petit has questioned Arteta’s team selection, “warning” that he is at a moment where he should not only rely on the lineup that has worked in the past but instead tweak his system to force wins, and take advantage of his substitution’s bench more during matches.

“Recently, yes [Arteta hasn’t rotated enough]. I think it was the same against Liverpool,” said Petit to LegalSportBook

“He took some time to make subs, and some players should have been involved earlier.

“The likes of Trossard, who has been brilliant since he joined.

“Arteta has his first eleven in mind and wants to stay with them because he thinks they have been unbelievable since the beginning.

“He’s probably thinking, ‘Why should I change them?” because they were winning game after game?

“I can understand. But in the meantime, as he’s such a young manager, maybe he has to learn as well from that.”

As Petit suggests, Arteta should exploit the talent in his squad, be merciless in tweaking his system to avoid being predictable, and check on his substitution times. Arsenal simply needs to get back on track as quickly as possible; their next game is against Southampton.

Many people did not believe Arsenal would be able to maintain the pressure of being at the top of the league until now. But they’ve sustained it and are only seven games away from completing the wonderful story that has been their season, but the message is clear: Arsenal must win all of their remaining games.

Darren N