Does Arteta need to relegate Jesus to the bench for Arsenal to beat Man City to the EPL title?

Gabby Agbonlahor’s recent comments regarding Gabriel Jesus have sparked a debate among Arsenal fans, with the former player suggesting that the Brazilian striker may be the player who hampers the Gunners’ chances of competing for the Premier League title in the upcoming season. Agbonlahor’s criticism stems from Jesus’ perceived inability to convert scoring opportunities, a weakness that has been highlighted in previous discussions on JustArsenal.
During a talkSPORT discussion, Agbonlahor expressed his concerns about Jesus’ efficiency in front of goal and how it could potentially undermine Arsenal’s aspirations for league glory. While Jesus was initially hailed as a game-changing signing for the Gunners, with his arrival filling a void for a prolific striker, doubts have arisen about his consistency and finishing ability. Some argue that his performances have fallen short of expectations, with missed chances becoming a recurring theme.
“I think they might be up there but I think they might come short because of a goalscoring number nine, I think that is going to be the difference with Haaland,” Agbonlahor opined.
“No [Jesus isn’t right]. He comes off too much. He wants to rotate all around the pitch. He missed a lot of chances. A lot of chances that Haaland puts away, Harry Kane puts away. That could be the difference that costs Arsenal. But I think Arsenal definitely will be up there again, and will finish probably runners up again.”
Indeed, Jesus had a mixed season for Arsenal, displaying moments of brilliance alongside periods of frustration. There was a noticeable dry spell where he struggled to find the back of the net, leading to doubts about his contribution to the team’s success. Additionally, his participation in the World Cup was cut short due to a significant injury, causing him to miss a considerable portion of Arsenal’s campaign.
Criticism regarding Jesus’ goal-scoring prowess is not unwarranted, but it is crucial to acknowledge that Arsenal’s shortcomings last season cannot be solely attributed to the Brazilian striker. Numerous factors came into play that ultimately hindered the Gunners’ title pursuit. While Jesus may have missed some crucial opportunities, other elements within the team also contributed to their failure to secure the championship.
Mikel Arteta must carefully assess Jesus’ performance and consider the overall impact he has on the team. Despite his occasional struggles in front of goal, Jesus brings a range of other qualities to the pitch. His movement, work rate, and ability to create space for teammates are assets that cannot be disregarded. Additionally, his presence often forces opposing defenders to divert their attention, enabling other attackers to exploit gaps in the defense.
It is important to remember that football is a team sport, and individual shortcomings must be evaluated within the larger context. While Jesus may not have been as prolific as desired, it is necessary to analyze how he fits into the overall tactical framework and the contributions he makes beyond scoring goals. Arteta’s decision on whether to bench Jesus should be based on a comprehensive evaluation of his overall performance and the potential alternatives available.
Ultimately, the question of whether Jesus should be benched by Arsenal next season cannot be answered definitively without considering the wider dynamics of the team. The Gunners’ pursuit of the Premier League title requires a balanced approach that takes into account the strengths and weaknesses of all players. While Jesus’ finishing may need improvement, his overall impact on the team cannot be overlooked.
It is up to Arteta and his coaching staff to make an informed decision that maximizes Arsenal’s chances of success in the upcoming campaign, but do you think the boss may be thinking of relegating Jesus to the bench now that Havertz and Rice have been brought on board?
Jack Anderson
I’ve been saying it for a while now, and on many different threads. Jesus is the natural cover for Saka when he needs resting. He is experienced at playing the role and very good at it. I am not suggesting he compete with Saka for a spot on the RW; quite the opposite. Jesus should play as many games as he can, but all across the front 3. He is the 3rd best winger we have behind Saka and Martinelli and using him in this way will either allow for another striker such as Vlahovic to come in or more likely give some much needed game time to Eddie or Balogun.
Last season defensive collapse costs us title. Irrespective of players the moment when our mentality goes down we go down. So to get right mentality and not get nervous and budge at crucial stage is essential. We cannot expect all quality in single players. Jesus has good dribbling ability and with him we can pressure opponents in their D area, and jesus and create space for others to score. If we have haaland we will definitely score more goals but there is possibility of drying of goals from wide area. So all we want is goals, who scores doesn’t matter. We need to have confidence about our strength and avoid getting nervous in important matches.
If MA believes in Eddie, let’s give him a proper chance then with a run of starts.
Yes, but not because of his goal-scoring abilities. Ronaldo also scored many goals for Man United, but his inability to do high-press has put the defense of his team at risk
I think Jesus is still one of the best high-pressers in EPL, but his hold-up play was almost non-existent this year. If we have someone who’s great at both aspects, we could minimize the pressure on our defense
Its only his first season with us and had a seriousinjury, give the guy a break. Jesus is a creative force, I think goals will come. There way some people put its like he’s not good enough. I know he missed a lot of opportunities but gave us momentum in the beginning of the season.
Yes the first season factor should be considered. I see rooms for further development most of our players. Players like Saka, Martinelli and Odegaard can take their games to a higher level. G. Jesus, Zinchenko, Saliba are going into a second season. They should get better.
For G. Jesus’ lack of aerial threat, I believe that’s the reason we go Havertz to compliment him.
Jesus needs competition from Balogun and Nketiah. The No. 9 position cannot be automatically his anymore. He needs to work hard and impress in order to occupy it, just like everyone else. He cannot be happy watching Martinelli, Saka, Leandro and Marten Odergaard scoring and him coming out of a match with nothing.
Now that we have the partnership of Partey and Rice in the middle of the park, I can see Jesus scoring >30 this season. I still can’t see anyone better than him the upfront at Arsenal at the moment. He’s deadly in the box, physically strong, can score with a header and with both feet and one of the on 1 v 1. All we need is just the system that suits him and with that partnership✍🏽🔥🔥🔥
Physically strong? You having a laugh! Can’t hold up a ball for 2 seconds even.
Just watch what he was doing before his injury last season – he was backing in to defenders twice his side and controlling high balls with his feet, regularly. He’s plenty strong enough, and able to hold the ball as well as anyone. He was poor after he returned from injury, for whatever reason, but he’s proven he’s capable.
When he’s on form he’s among the best forwards in the league – no, he shouldn’t be dropped for the reasons given. We score plenty of goals when he’s on form. When he’s off form, arteta has to drop him because we can’t carry him. That should be the rule for every player, but i don’t think it was last season.
By scoring plenty of goals, do you mean 5 goals is plenty? remember he was on a 5 to 8 games without a goal before the world cup?
Richardlison was preferred as the centre striker over him for a reason.
But like you, we don’t need to buy a striker, just make sure the no 9 spot is not automatic.
No, Jesus could be even more effective with Havertz in the team.