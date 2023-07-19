Does Arteta need to relegate Jesus to the bench for Arsenal to beat Man City to the EPL title?

Gabby Agbonlahor’s recent comments regarding Gabriel Jesus have sparked a debate among Arsenal fans, with the former player suggesting that the Brazilian striker may be the player who hampers the Gunners’ chances of competing for the Premier League title in the upcoming season. Agbonlahor’s criticism stems from Jesus’ perceived inability to convert scoring opportunities, a weakness that has been highlighted in previous discussions on JustArsenal.

During a talkSPORT discussion, Agbonlahor expressed his concerns about Jesus’ efficiency in front of goal and how it could potentially undermine Arsenal’s aspirations for league glory. While Jesus was initially hailed as a game-changing signing for the Gunners, with his arrival filling a void for a prolific striker, doubts have arisen about his consistency and finishing ability. Some argue that his performances have fallen short of expectations, with missed chances becoming a recurring theme.

“I think they might be up there but I think they might come short because of a goalscoring number nine, I think that is going to be the difference with Haaland,” Agbonlahor opined.

“No [Jesus isn’t right]. He comes off too much. He wants to rotate all around the pitch. He missed a lot of chances. A lot of chances that Haaland puts away, Harry Kane puts away. That could be the difference that costs Arsenal. But I think Arsenal definitely will be up there again, and will finish probably runners up again.”

Indeed, Jesus had a mixed season for Arsenal, displaying moments of brilliance alongside periods of frustration. There was a noticeable dry spell where he struggled to find the back of the net, leading to doubts about his contribution to the team’s success. Additionally, his participation in the World Cup was cut short due to a significant injury, causing him to miss a considerable portion of Arsenal’s campaign.

Criticism regarding Jesus’ goal-scoring prowess is not unwarranted, but it is crucial to acknowledge that Arsenal’s shortcomings last season cannot be solely attributed to the Brazilian striker. Numerous factors came into play that ultimately hindered the Gunners’ title pursuit. While Jesus may have missed some crucial opportunities, other elements within the team also contributed to their failure to secure the championship.

Mikel Arteta must carefully assess Jesus’ performance and consider the overall impact he has on the team. Despite his occasional struggles in front of goal, Jesus brings a range of other qualities to the pitch. His movement, work rate, and ability to create space for teammates are assets that cannot be disregarded. Additionally, his presence often forces opposing defenders to divert their attention, enabling other attackers to exploit gaps in the defense.

It is important to remember that football is a team sport, and individual shortcomings must be evaluated within the larger context. While Jesus may not have been as prolific as desired, it is necessary to analyze how he fits into the overall tactical framework and the contributions he makes beyond scoring goals. Arteta’s decision on whether to bench Jesus should be based on a comprehensive evaluation of his overall performance and the potential alternatives available.

Ultimately, the question of whether Jesus should be benched by Arsenal next season cannot be answered definitively without considering the wider dynamics of the team. The Gunners’ pursuit of the Premier League title requires a balanced approach that takes into account the strengths and weaknesses of all players. While Jesus’ finishing may need improvement, his overall impact on the team cannot be overlooked.

It is up to Arteta and his coaching staff to make an informed decision that maximizes Arsenal’s chances of success in the upcoming campaign, but do you think the boss may be thinking of relegating Jesus to the bench now that Havertz and Rice have been brought on board?

Jack Anderson