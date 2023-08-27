Does Arteta need to revert to last season’s Arsenal defensive line-up after Fulham debacle?

Arsenal failed to repeat what they did last season: win their first five games, something they’ve only done four times.

After beating Nottingham Forest and then Crystal Palace, Arsenal were keen to bag their third win when they faced Fulham. However, that didn’t go to plan, as they drew 2-2.

If the Gooners had a chance to change anything about their tactical approach after the Fulham game, they’d undoubtedly bench Kai Havertz and tell Mikel Arteta it is time he dropped the tactical approach of using Thomas Partey as an inverted right back; they’d advocate he return him to a midfield role, probably alongside Rice (or with Rice playing a No. 8 role).

Thomas Partey was exposed versus Fulham, as Arsenal’s buildup wasn’t clicking versus the Cottagers. Even Gabby Aghbanolar wasn’t happy seeing him there, as he admitted on talkSPORT: “His running back is an issue. Mikel Arteta’s master plan this season may have been to play Jurrien Timber as an inverted right back. With the Dutch injured, Arteta may have opted to continue with Partey at right back in the absence of the Dutchman. However, that experiment could have come to an end versus Fulham. If Arteta doesn’t revert to the back four of Oleksandr Zinchenko, Gabriel, William Saliba, and Ben White, I don’t know.”

Ben White playing right-back could be the way forward. it worked last season. His link-up with Saka worked wonders on the right wing, and then Partey could be left to do what he does best in Arsenal’s midfield again.

Sam P

