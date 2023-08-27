Does Arteta need to revert to last season’s Arsenal defensive line-up after Fulham debacle?

Arsenal failed to repeat what they did last season: win their first five games, something they’ve only done four times.
After beating Nottingham Forest and then Crystal Palace, Arsenal were keen to bag their third win when they faced Fulham. However, that didn’t go to plan, as they drew 2-2.
If the Gooners had a chance to change anything about their tactical approach after the Fulham game, they’d undoubtedly bench Kai Havertz and tell Mikel Arteta it is time he dropped the tactical approach of using Thomas Partey as an inverted right back; they’d advocate he return him to a midfield role, probably alongside Rice (or with Rice playing a No. 8 role).
Thomas Partey was exposed versus Fulham, as Arsenal’s buildup wasn’t clicking versus the Cottagers. Even Gabby Aghbanolar wasn’t happy seeing him there, as he admitted on talkSPORT: “His running back is an issue. Mikel Arteta’s master plan this season may have been to play Jurrien Timber as an inverted right back. With the Dutch injured, Arteta may have opted to continue with Partey at right back in the absence of the Dutchman. However, that experiment could have come to an end versus Fulham. If Arteta doesn’t revert to the back four of Oleksandr Zinchenko, Gabriel, William Saliba, and Ben White, I don’t know.”
Ben White playing right-back could be the way forward. it worked last season. His link-up with Saka worked wonders on the right wing, and then Partey could be left to do what he does best in Arsenal’s midfield again.
Sam P
JustArsenal Show – NEO discusses Arteta’s tactics used against Crystal Palace and Fulham….
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Yeah! I think so but not yet.
@Vamos,how long do you think MA should wait before reverting to last season line up and tactics? Or as closed as injuries permit it!
If our world class midfielder starts at right back against Man United, then I will be convinced the gaffer lost the plot
I’d prefer to replace Odegaard with Smith-Rowe or Trossard instead. Odegaard is rarely able to make diagonal passes nowadays, because of the opposition’s Christmas tree formation
Playing two conventional half-wingers would likely produce more crosses, cutbacks and corners:
…….………..…. Ramsdale
………….. White ……..… Saliba
Partey .……….… Rice …………. Kiwior
….. Smith-Rowe …… Havertz
Saka ………..… Nketiah ……… Martinelli
In that formation, Havertz could be replaced by Odegaard or Vieira. I believe we can exploit the half-spaces with the runs of our half-wingers
In what way is Harvetz remotely better than Odegaard in that midfield…. Seriously?
Aerial ability and hold-up play
What aerial ability😂😂😂hold up play in midfield? In what way have those attributes significantly contribute to the team so far… If you watched the game yesterday you would see how ineffective he is on the pitch…
If Havertz didn’t win four aerial duels at Selhurst Park, we wouldn’t have dominated Crystal Palace at their turf
As for the Fulham game, he missed two sitters and has to improve his positioning
Winning 4 aerial duels equals dominance 😂😂😂😂why are u minimising his shortfalls in the Fulham game.. Its not just his finishing that was subpar but several misplaced passes, positional confusion, zero chemistry with teammates, zero creativity, sluggish energy levels, defensively timid… He was just making up the numbers.. If his best performance is against Palace then my friend he is not worthy of a place in this team.. Why do we have to put up with mediocrity in the cutthroat world of the EPL… the team is supposed to be progressing not regressing
That team and set-up looks an absolute disaster waiting to happen waiting to happen.
We never tried out a conventional half-winger in Odegaard’s position
I’m your all-knowing-mind, we should bench our best playmaker Odegaard in order to accommodate Harvertz? Pathetic
As I said, we replace Havertz with Odegaard or Vieira
*could replace
He is a funny dude
The more I look at it,the more I realize that Havertz’s position or performance are not our biggest problem;Partey’ s is. It’s not about Partey’s quality but his being unsuitable/uncomfortable in that position. Someone yesterday made the remark that the trio of Havertz, Timber and Rice were bought as a package with the aim of all of them starting which means they were sought of ‘custom made’ for the line-up. We never really got to see it unfortunately, but I can picture Timber performing better than Partey in that hybrid RB/RM role.
That said, injuries are inevitable and it is up to the coach to tailor the tactics to the available players. Partey in that role seemingly unbalances the team.I understand the rationale behind the inverted fullback tactic but Partey isn’t suited to it in my opinion- based on what we’ve seen in our last five matches.
Seeing the way caicedo and Enzo were deployed, we see caicedo patrolling while Enzo operate further forward to link up with the other forwards. So it’s not rocket science that partey and rice can work together in midfield but it seems arteta has an obsession with playing Kai in midfield . He should not be starting games at the expense of players that are already familiar with the style of play. I have said it at the beginning of the season that he is not what arsenal need to replace xhaka. Kovacic or amrabat or lavia or even the underappreciated ward-prose would have been ideal. Kai’s presence against manutd next week will cost us because he will be a passenger in the game. bench asap .if it’s not broken don’t fix. Arteta should stop this manicial tinkering
All is not bad as we are making it out to be, just a step back to basics and we are as good as gold.
The gaffer says we are ten times better against Fulham yesterday than we were a campaign ago and he may very well have a point.
Fulham did not bear Arsenal yesterday, Arsenal gave Fulham a point, we have the neccessary players to turn it on and off, it’s the constant fidgeting with the team that lead to confusion and in the end a stalemate.
We said
Well said *
This stalemate may have come about at the perfect time.
Arteta is destroying is hard earned handwork. why benching GABRIEL, why pushing Party to an unfamiliar position, and what is Havert doing in the team? Arteta should stop this nonsense and go back to our regular starting lineup. White, Gabriel, Saliba, Zechecko, Partey, Rice, Odegard, Martinelli, Saka, and Nkethia.
The worst thing Arteta ever did was making me agree with Gabriel Agbonlahor. Unforgivable!
Zinchenko’s defensive fragility was highlighted last year but he didn’t have Declan Rice as support then. Does Gabriel fill me with confidence? No. Should he play until a better alternative can be sourced? Yes, absolutely! A lot of the times he was caught out last season were due to Zinchenko’s poor positioning, but I don’t see that being such an issue this year.
Arteta needs to reinstate the back 4 and have Rice, Partey, Odegaard as the permanent midfield trio so Zinchenko can join them when in possession. Rice will help him defensively far better than Xhaka did, so I don’t see that being such an issue now.
I don’t even care if he chooses to play Tomiyasu at LB as long as the rest of the defence has White at RB and Gabriel alongside Saliba.
If our Manager refuses to change our set up,the prospect of Rashford exposing Partey at RB is scary.