Does Arteta really have enough experience to fire Arsenal back to the top?

What will Arteta do next? by Shenel
As Arsenal progressed to the next stage of the Europa League, the question remains as to, if we had lost, would Arteta still be at the helm?
My guess is yes he would be, given that we are in the worst possible position in a season than we have ever been and he is still manager.
Now I have nothing against him and I loved him as a player, I do however think he is too young and too inexperienced to be able to manage and be successful with a club as big as Arsenal. Maybe him coming in at the time he did was the wrong move, and I do believe he should have gained some managerial experience before being given the reins at Arsenal.
There is no doubt he has a good, intelligent and tactical head on his shoulders and at times can see what some others can’t, however I think the Arsenal gig for him has come too soon.
Although he won an FA Cup and Community Shield title in his first nine months, the fact he couldn’t build on that a few months later, and the fact he has put us in our worst position in our worst season in a long time in the league, being out of the FA Cup and holding onto the Europa League, for me says a lot about where this club is going under him.
Now if he pushes on and leads us to a Europa League title then a lot of fans will claim he is amazing, which I am sure he eill be if given time, but the win would only paper over cracks that needs to be fully reviewed and fixed. As nice as winning the first two trophies of his career as a manager was, given how the club has progressed since really does not fill me with much positivity that he will be the man for the long term role.
Yes there is a lot of work to do at Arsenal, any manager coming in would have had the same issues no doubt but maybe a manager of Guardiola’s, Allegri’s or even Simeone’s experience wouldn’t have been as bad as Arteta. And yes, we cannot blame Arteta for the players’ performances on the pitch, but if they do what he says and are picked by him, then he must shoulder 95% of the blame surely.
Like any true Arsenal fan, I want nothing more than to see our club back up there where we belong, fighting at the top and winning titles, but I can’t see that happening for a good few years. For the sake of the club and the players I hope next season, if Arteta is still at the helm, that he turns it around and takes us back to those glory days that we deserve.
In the meantime though, I hope he goes on to prove me wrong about him being the right man for the job, and lead us to Europa league glory, something which Unai Emery failed to do, despite taking us to the Final and being one of the most successful managers in the competition!
Shenel Osman
He doesn’t have managerial experience, but his tactics should be enough to make Arsenal challenge for top four next season. That is if he doesn’t make weird decisions again and if the players can control their tempers
My opinion from tge beginning is that MA should be given till the end of the season b4 a judgement on him is made
What i am going to judge him on is the europa trophy or atleast a top6 place
I wanted Allegri so much after we sacked Emery. But Kroenke and his management went for the cheaper option which is Arteta.
I understand they just wanted to continue with the ongoing ex players now coaching their teams, but experience can be a bonus sometimes.
No doubt Arteta is a good coach and has made an impact. We have him now so I am giving him my support. It what it is.
The club management believe in Arteta. What they have to do is invest quality funds in improving the team every transfer market.
That will make Arteta’s job easy and climb us up the table.
LB, GK, CM, AM, LW. These positions are what need desperately.
Could we afford allegri or any world class manager that our club deserves though ? The answer is no because they all see what the hell is going on at arsenal and want no part in it. No big transfer kitty, the whole management from top to bottom in shambles. Add that a squad who are more a collection of misfit players than a team.
Im Certain if we had gone for Rodgers when we got Emery or Benitez when we got Arteta, we would be challenging top 4 now easily. The fact we are in 11th is purely down to inexperience and massive mistakes.
I have nothing against Arteta but I think this job came too early in his career. it’s too big for him. He makes lots of bad decisions, tinker too much with the balance of team which in consequence generate mistakes. let see where we are at the end of the season but with the players he has at his disposal, Arsenal should be among top 5.
it’s very clear to me that Arteta will have to go if we don’t qualify for the European competitions.