Does Barcelona ending their interest in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang help the Gunners?

Arsenal has been struggling to keep hold of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang for the past year after the player entered the final two years of his current contract.

At the end of this season, Aubameyang will have just a season left to play for the Gunners.

The club is reportedly negotiating with his advisers as we speak, the Gunners hope he will sign-on.

They are especially more hopeful now because Barcelona has turned their attention towards Lautaro Martinez.

However, I don’t think that it helps Arsenal that Barcelona has ended their interest in the attacker, contrary to popular opinion.

What I believe strongly is that if Aubameyang wants to remain at the Emirates beyond his current deal, he would do just that.

Somehow, I have a feeling that Aubameyang already knows what he would do when this season ends but the Gabonese attacker is waiting on the season to finish to inform the club of his decision.

It would be far better for Arsenal if Auba ended up abroad rather than with a team like Manchester United and with the Spanish giants looking elsewhere it makes it slightly more likely that he may end up at Old Trafford.

I love Aubameyang and I would not blame him or discredit him if he decides not to stay at the Emirates.

I think all Arsenal fans have to become indifferent about his future. There is really no sense in pinning hopes on something that is very much out of our control.

Just make up your mind that whatever happens with regards to Aubameyang we would still be a solid team under Mikel Arteta next season.

An article from Ime