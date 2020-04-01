Does Bellerin fit into Arteta’s long-term plans?

Arsenal are believed to be on the look-out for a new right-back this summer, but should Bellerin be worried about his long-term role?

The Spaniard has been a regular in the first-team since taking advantage of injuries to first-team stars Mathieu Debuchy and Calum Chambers in September 2014, and has never looked back.

The 25 year-old has had a number of injuries over the years which has hampered his extended run of first-team outings, but he has always returned to the fore when fit, but that he could be set for a new challenge next term.

Mikel Arteta is believed to be keen on signing a new right-back option, who can play as an ‘inverted right-back’, one who can drop into a central midfield role when attacking to make up for the attacking runs down the left-flank, as well as being able to bomb forward to aid Nicolas Pepe in attack.

This is a role that is not believed to be suited to the Bellerin, who has been overlooked in favour of Ashley Maitland-Niles on occasion this term, due to his favoured role in midfield.

AMN himself could be on course for his own exit this summer, with the player having supposedly voiced his unhappiness at not being utilised as a midfielder, which would mean another player would likely come in to rival Bellerin.

Cedric Soares was signed on loan from Southampton in January, but is yet to feature having arrived injured, and it remains to be seen whether he will be looked at for a potential summer move. He will be available for a free transfer from Southampton this summer, with his current contract set to expire, but it remains to be seen whether he can impress new manager Arteta before the end of the campaign, or before his loan deal ends on July 1 (whichever comes first).

Bellerin still has three years left on his contract, and I have no doubt that he will be kept as an alternative option to whoever is brought in to challenge him for his first-team role, but who knows if he will accept playing second-fiddle next term.

Has Bellerin done enough in recent seasons to command a regular starting role? Could he really become our back-up option next term?

Patrick