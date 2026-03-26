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Does Ben White owe England an explanation?

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

I have written about how football can, at times, reflect society.

A generation has grown up happy to share their opinion around the world, but not comfortable when they do not hear a point of view they agree with.

Opinion, Expectation and Entitlement

Some feel Ben White let down his country by leaving the last World Cup. Now selected by Thomas Tuchel, others are demanding an explanation from the 28-year-old before he adds to his four caps.

White and Harvey Barnes were the 36th and 37th players called up for the latest England squad, so they are quite far down the pecking order in terms of travelling to America, Mexico and Canada. It is not White’s fault he has been preferred to Trent Alexander-Arnold because of his versatility and stronger defensive qualities. The grievance appears to be why Trent should not play for the Three Lions at the expense of someone who, for a period, asked not to be considered for selection. That now seems to have changed under a new regime.

While Gareth Southgate always insisted the Gunner had no issues with any of his staff, the story of a conversation with Steve Holland was leaked to the media. Essentially, in training, Kyle Walker answered a tactical question, but when our right-back could not, it was suggested that it was due to a lack of passion for the sport.

Perspective and Personal Choice

It is believed a humiliated White, already feeling isolated in the squad, decided to leave Qatar.

Four years on, the defender has chosen not to confirm or deny the rumours. He is intelligent enough to know that few who want his side of the story are acting in his best interests. If you believe you should never decline representing your nation, which I consider extreme, nothing will change your view.

White’s priority is himself. Physically and mentally, he has a duty to look after his own well-being. If he felt uncomfortable in that environment or felt the need to return to England, that is his decision.

This idea that he owes anyone an explanation, that he needs the approval of strangers, is quite entitled when you think about it.

Dan Smith

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  1. For me White’s done nothing wrong. He made a decision when Southgate was in charge for whatever reason.

    Now it was a gamble regards him never being picked again, but it appears that isn’t the case as he’s now been picked. And he’s obviously in a better place now, and has accepted the invitation.

    As for the question of saying why he left in the first place, it’s his choice to decide if he wants to explain it. If he doesn’t want to that’s his prerogative. And I don’t think any less of him for it.

    SueP, I hope you’re not getting emotional.

    Reply

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