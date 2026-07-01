Does Bruno Guimaraes has a release clause in his contract amid Arsenal’s interest

With Newcastle United rejecting Arsenal’s opening bid for Bruno Guimaraes, it might appear easier for the Gunners to activate a release clause and avoid prolonged negotiations, but the Brazilian midfielder reportedly does not have one in his contract.

Many footballers seek to include release clauses in their agreements because they can make future transfers significantly easier if another club attempts to sign them.

In Spain, release clauses are mandatory and allow clubs to sign La Liga players simply by meeting the specified amount without needing to negotiate directly with the selling club.

Guimaraes contract situation

In the Premier League, however, release clauses are considerably less common, although some players still push to have them included as part of their contracts.

If Guimaraes possessed such a clause, Arsenal’s pursuit would likely become much more straightforward because they could bypass difficult negotiations with Newcastle.

However, according to GiveMeSport, the Newcastle captain does not currently have a release clause written into his deal.

That leaves Arsenal in a position where they must continue negotiating directly with Newcastle, who have consistently maintained that the midfielder is not available for transfer.

Arsenal still monitoring the situation

Despite Newcastle’s firm stance, Arsenal remain interested in Guimaraes and continue to view him as one of the ideal additions to strengthen their midfield.

The Brazilian has established himself as one of the Premier League’s standout midfielders through his technical quality, leadership and consistency at St James’ Park.

Although he is not expected to force a move, the situation could still evolve if the player eventually communicates a desire to pursue a new challenge after the World Cup.

Should Guimaraes return from the tournament and indicate that he wishes to leave, it could potentially make negotiations easier and encourage Newcastle to consider discussions more seriously.

For now, however, Arsenal face a difficult task because any potential agreement would depend entirely on convincing Newcastle to change their position regarding one of their most valuable players.