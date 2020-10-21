Does Bukayo Saka need a more prominent first-team role currently? (opinion)

Bukayo Saka was Arsenal’s best player against Manchester City at the weekend, and should be deserving of a regular role in the team.

The youngster was a standout performer last season, despite starting the campaign at the tender age of 17, and capped that off with a nomination for the club’s Player of the Year award, in which he came third.

His most impressive trait however has come from his ability to adapt into different roles given to him by the manager, starting the season in his favoured winger role, before thoroughly impressing at left-back, wing-back and on the left of a three-man midfield.

This season has been much of the same from Saka, proving to be one of our best players once again despite his inexperience, whilst only playing once in his favoured role on the wings, playing in midfield or at wing-back mostly.

Despite being one of our better performers, he has only been selected to start in three of our five Premier League matches, but with our players enjoying mixed form, his importance is coming to the fore.

While Saka is continuing to put his teammates to shame, the manager simply has to sit up and take stock, and accept that Saka should be the first name on the team-sheet.

It’s all well and good knowing that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the superstar in the team, but those watching must be seeing that Saka is the one who is not only putting in the most effort, but putting in the star performances also.

I understand that there is a want for calm around the wonderkid, with fears about possibly overusing the young star, but the reality is that the club must come first, and who is to say that he will agree to stay at Arsenal throughout his career?

Saka should be playing every game, regardless of his role. Does anyone disagree?

Patrick