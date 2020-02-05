Does Cedric Soares really have a role to play at Arsenal?

Cedric Soares does not seem to be the cleverest of Arsenal signings.

Arsenal signed two players in the last transfer window with Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares joining Mikel Arteta’s revolution.

The transfer of the latter raised eyebrows for a number of reasons. The first reason is that Arsenal paid for a player who was going to be free in the summer to the amazement of even his team.

The Gunners also paid for an injured player to come and help solve their defensive issues that already included injured players, quite ironic.

I have watched Soares for some time now and I believe that he is a top professional player. Credit to him for the career that has included winning the Euros with Portugal.

However, I don’t understand the role that he has been bought in to fill in at Arsenal and I doubt very much that he will secure a permanent deal at the Emirates.

For starters, coming to Arsenal injured doesn’t help his cause, I also believe that Arsenal has an adequate cover at both wingback positions.

Bukayo Saka and Ainsley Maitland-Niles are not natural full-backs, but I would play them ahead of Soares because they have momentum and have been playing under Mikel Arteta’s system longer.

For me, signing a player in the winter transfer window is a big gamble, and if the player misses a training camp like the one Arsenal is having in Dubai, it makes it evener harder for them to get into a rhythm with their teammates.

I wish Soares well, but if all Arsenal players are fit, I don’t think the club will have any need for him.

An article from Ime