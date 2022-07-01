Does Conte make Spurs more attractive to players than Arsenal?

Former Premier League manager aims dig at Arsenal
The Premier League has sort of has every type of group, be it big or small, in terms of the quality those teams possess.
It’s clear that Manchester City, Liverpool and to an extent Chelsea are in a league of their own. Then come Arsenal, Man Utd and Spu*s.
Then there are mid-table teams and then obviously come the teams that have a genuine chance of dropping out to the Championship.
As last season was coming close to an end, it was clear that Spu*s were the Gunners’ biggest competitors in terms of claiming the fourth Champions League spot.
As a player, I would say Spurs are more attractive a club to join than Arsenal. There’s a lack of leaders at both clubs and neither can guarantee trophies. The difference is Conte, who gives Spurs that edge, real leadership and he is a born winner. Thoughts? #Tottenham #Arsenal pic.twitter.com/CM8LMblQ0V
— Neil Warnock (@warnockofficial) June 30, 2022
Despite the team in white getting the better of the team in red and white last time around, both the clubs are somewhat on a similar level. But Neil Warnock, who has managed several Premier League and Championship sides, has said that Spu*s have an edge over their arch North London rivals, when it comes to attracting players to the club.
On his Twitter account, the 73-year-old said, “As a player, I would say Spurs are more attractive a club to join than Arsenal. There’s a lack of leaders at both clubs and neither can guarantee trophies.”
The former manager, who has Leeds United, Crystal Palace and Cardiff City on his impressive CV, continued,” The difference is Conte, who gives Spurs that edge, real leadership and he is a born winner. Thoughts?”
You played Arsenal 10 times as a manager. Failing to win 9. https://t.co/009Uoz8HsA
— 🇨🇦 (@NakamurasCanada) June 30, 2022
Well, to some extent he does make sense. Obviously, the Italian is a much-respected name in the industry due to the success he’s had at clubs such as Chelsea, Inter Milan, Juventus etc.
But Warnock overlooked one thing: that Arteta is the youngest manager in the Premier League with the youngest team.
That’s something exciting and tells a lot about the Gunners and their process of building things from the bottom by trusting the young guns.
I don’t think Arteta and his players will pay heed to such comments. Let people talk about the club. That’s their job.
The only way to turn the doubters into believers is by continuing in our process. And I’m glad that’s what we’re doing.
78 CommentsAdd a Comment
I understand Spurs also tried to sign Jesus, but despite their CL status, he preferred Arsenal, and one reason is to work with Arteta.
And we only got Tomi because Spurs choose to go for Emerson.
Using an example where the player has a relationship with a manager already in Jesus is a bit silly. Maybe Spurs weren’t willing to pay 45mil for a player with 1 year left on his contract? Many variables
Don’t see what the problem is in mentioning Arteta also has a positive impact.
“we got Tomi because Spurs went for Royal”
Would be nice if you could point to any literature where Tomi or anyone from Tomis former team said that.. If not then this is just speculation
You can look for the facts yourself Mark, don’t be lazy 🙂
I have and it doesn’t exist and you know it.
Speculation isn’t evidence Sir..
It seems like you were part of the negotiations, do you have evidence?
Arsenal and Spurs. Arteta and Conte. Kroeke + Levi. Spurs Stadium Emirates stadium. N17 N7 N16. So Arsenal and Spurs right now are almost identical. 2 points apart last season. 5th /6th. The Roma and Lazio of the Premer league. So right now there is no difference between Spurs and Arsenal just the name and the home shirt colour.
How much were they willing to pay in transfer fee and wages?
Also Harry Kane was not a reason? I used to find your posts very sound but since you went completely pro Arteta you seem to ignore a lot of things.
Nothing wrong in supporting our manager, is there?
Maybe it is you, who go all “anti-arteta”:
Ever thought of it that way?
We are not anti Arteta we are pro success according to the level of our club. We don’t lower our standards to accommodate failures of an individual.
Support him all you want but do not ignore his failings. As I told all pro Arteta of he were doing a great job they would not have need to constantly make excuse for him.
Nah you’re definitely anti arteta lol stop deceiving urself I’ve only been on this site for about six months but it’s very difficult seeing you not Anti arteta
And why should I be pro him when he has the most spending, the most support, the most patience with the worst results?
Tell me why do you excuse failure?
To me Arsenal is a global giant and qualifying for CL only should be considered a failure as it was just few years ago.
If you are satisfied with Arsenal being a mid table club that is fine. To each their own.
You seem to completely have missed the obvious fact, that those who support Arteta, do it, because they do think, he is part of a plan for success, and so far it is going according to that plan.
It is a glaring reality, that otherwise, he wouldn’t be in charge, and nor should he.
But as long as he is, why not support him?
And I have a word of comfort; one day he won’t be 😉
How is it going according to plan? Gifting away 4th?
Can you explain that plan in clear words so I who donot see it may learn something?
And let’s go back to the question of Jesus signing where you credited Arteta as usual for securing him.
1. Was Jesus ready to compete with Harry Kane? Would he have competed with Harry Kane?
2. Did Spurs agree to pay the asked fee?
3. Were they willing to pay 200k per week?
If you answer those questions with certainty then you can credit Arteta for the signing.
You can cheer up, one day your wish of not seing Arteta as our manager, will for sure be fulfilled.
I would like you to answer that question Anders. I like you a lot and always has been. What I don’t like is this trend of crediting Arteta of everything as if he has achieved anything noteworthy.
Some even attempted to credit him on Saliba’s development at Marseille!!!!
When it comes to Arteta, objectivity, logic, facts and fairness is all thrown out of the window with the pretense of supporting the manager.
Wenger was our manager, Emery was our manager too. Where was the supporting the manager back then?
The only thing I have against Arteta is results.
Fair enough.
For starters, all I did was mentioning, Arteta also was a positive draw card in getting Jesus.
That obviously was a red cloth to some “bulls” ;), who seem to wanting to shoot down any positive remarks about Arteta. If you read my initial remark, I specifically said I understand it to be ONE of the reasons, Jesus chose Arsenal, and thereby also saying, there are other reasons.
I understand you want results, but the thing is, we all do!
My opinion is, we haven’t challenged for the PL title in at least 12-13 years, and we hav no chance doing it, with just adding a few players, who aren’t wanted by the clubs with bottomless pockets. If we want to do challenge again, a different plan is needed. I am willing to accept the current plan, which I believe may turn us into challengers again in 2-3 years.
For me, it wasn’t crucial whether we finished 4’th or 5’th, and obviously it wasn’t for those in charge, either.
Maybe the plan will fail, maybe it will succeed. Nobody knows at this stage, and I don’t see a reason to give up on it, or to change manager right now.
But if we don’t see us getting nearer the top next season, I will be all for replacing Arteta.
Well said Anders. I get your point now. I too even though not sold on him yet think he should have one last shot next season. Not 3 years like they have given him.
Only the insiders knows and you are not among them. They need probably to require players to other positions.
What is the general expert opinion about Arteta?
He’s absolutely not perfect but he’s our manager and I’m supporting Arsenal FC, our players and our manager. At the moment Arteta is our manager and there’s no need to replace him. I’m optimistic about next season and expect us to get better.
We can hire a world class manager but there’s no guarantee for success. We are not world class supporters either, and should start with ourselves before we are pointing at others. We have a great potential to do better 😉
Nice saying Anders!
Jesus just wants to be the main man. He doesn’t care about cl football he has had it with city. For him he just wants minutes. Most players will want cl football. Take rafinha for example or richarlison. Both haven’t played in the cl. They will be more motivated to play in the cl than somone like jesus who just wants to play every week
Spurs were interested in signing Jesus but couldn’t guarantee first team football in presence of Kane, Son and Kurevanski. So Jesus opt for arsenal. There is no point any player will not choose a CL club over a league club
I think so, because Conte has shown his capabilities as a major-title-winning manager. But I believe Arsenal is still a more popular brand, so all we need to do is winning EL this season
My only concern is Conte’s player preference versus Arteta’s. Conte is collecting physically powerful attackers/ midfielders in Richarlison, Perisic and Bissouma, whereas Arteta is signing highly technical ones such as Jesus, Marquinhos and Vieira
Those physically powerful players don’t always fit into the teams, such as Ndombele, Bakayoko and Pepe, but let’s see who’s concept is better this season. Vieira’s preference seems to be very athletic players as well, which are similar to his ex-Invincible teammates at Arsenal
Gai, I bet Arteta going for only technical players would be his undoing next season even his mentor Pep.G bought a towering CF and Liverpool G Klopp did same. Only Man.City at the moment has perfected their skills with technical players; for Arteta it would take a while. EPL teams have discovered using physical players to bully Arsenal. I guess next season top4 would be challenging for Arsenal considering how other teams are preparing. Arteta should takes clue from the team set up of the invincibles, a blend of Technical and Physical players.
Agreed. Our defeats against highly aggressive teams such as Spuds, Palace and Newcastle should’ve been a wake-up call for our coaches
But maybe those physically powerful athletes will reduce their aggressions, duels, challenges and efforts to avoid injuries, for World Cup in November. Perhaps our coaches will use that pre-World Cup period to dominate with our players’ technical skills
If that’s our strategy, I hope it will also work after World Cup ends in 2023
That sounds a bit weird GAI, considering our English and Brazilian players (and others) are also hoping to be fit for the World Cup….
Admin, I bet our attackers’/ midfielders’ technicalities will make them able to avoid harsh challenges and aerial duels, by winning ball possession and slowing the tempo down in games
Their powerful opponents might not be able to compete technically
@gotanidea, sorry how’s pepe rank as physically better and left out of technical players.
Pepe might lacks a lot of attributes, but he’s technically better than all the attackers we got and more clinical than any of them and this includes Jesus himself.
I don’t think having the youngest manager, with a young team, whom a lot are not very well know on the international scene, would come close to attracting top players Vs a team with a fair few well known players, a very highly thought of coach, with champs league. It will an interesting 20/23 season, I fear Arsenal could fall further behind.
We have already established that the youngest team in the league is a myth. 25 years average is not young. If it were 17 or 18 that would have been young.
Given the average age of most teams in the league then 25 is young.. I have never heard of any league team having an average age of 17 or 18..using unrealistic numbers doesn’t reinforce your point
So if the average of other teams was 32 and Arsenal 31 technically it would have made us the youngest but that does not mean we are young still learning.
If in football 25 is still learning then we have a bigger issue.
if the average age at Arsenal was 50 and the next club was 51 Arsenal would still be regarded as having the youngest squad mate. LOL
It’s a beautiful day isn’t it. The sun is out.
Remove one player age 30 and replace him with a player age 23 and check the reality. We have a young PL team and it’s also our ambition to build a team based on young players.
He may be right though, based on the present situation…. Like Spurs beaten us to champions league spot. But one tin I realize with this pundits is don’t read too much into their words, they can change mouth very quickly. If the season starts and we hav five straight wins with sours losing 3 they change to arsenal is the best. Once the season progress and we started losing and spurs topping us they change mouth again.
As for me spurs weren’t any better last season, they flop so many times and we had d chance but couldn’t finish it up. Its gonna be a long season again, We will judge at the end of the season.
Agreed. Pundits just say things as they are. What an easy job. Like you said they keep changing according to short term results.
Crazy comment to make when they finished above you whilst changing managers halfway through the season. The league doesnt lie
Bro Leeds is More attractive than spurs 🤷🏾♂️
Richarlison from Everton signed for Spurs.. Now that’s clear evidence.
Who’s to say conte doesn’t flop like he did after winning the league with Chelsea. Good manager I like him but we have gone a different direction to that lot.
Well in general it CL is more tempting than EL, but Tottenham won their last league title in 1961 and their last trophy in 2008. How can a club never winning anything and only been relevant in 1961 be more attractive than Arsenal? Even Stoke City FC is more attractive than Tottenham 🤣🤣
Not winning trophies is not tottenham’s fault. It’s their policy not to win any trophies, evident by the sacking of Jose Mourinho(who by the way has never lost a final) only a week to the carabao cup final.
You mean they don’t have intention to win anything? It’s more about culture and mentality. Sooner rather than later they will win a trophy, but will they achieve winning mentality?
I don’t buy into this winning mentality thing. It’s enshrined in their rule books never to win a trophy
👍👍
Winning once isn’t necessarily complicated, but doing it again and again is something different. Having ambitions about being great and never win anything shows a gap between ambitions and reality 😉
Any team with champions league football is going to be more attractive than one without it, that’s never going to change. Conte’s reputation will be a factor for some players. But there’s also whether the player thinks he’ll get enough game time at a club. Football is also about money. City are currently looking to unload Sterling, he’s paid £300,000 a week. Not many clubs can pay him that regardless of who manages them and whether or not they are in the champions league. Whether Sterling is prepared to take a pay cut for regular football remains to be seen.
By the end of the season we will know who made better signings between Conte and Arteta. Each Manager is being backed by there clubs and the squads have been strengthened.
Sad to say but currently Spurs is ahead of Arsenal in the rebuild phase, one season of us in the CL will change alot of things including the caliber of players we are attracting.
This will be one of the most interesting EPL seasons of recent times.
Lets not kid ourselves…..here at the Arsenal, everything takes longer. They seem not to be able to mult-task. At the moment our signings are good, but if one gets injured then au-revoir. We NEED more….yes more top signings. I expect to hear a voice….’our business is done’. That would be criminal. Be winners, not losers. In January ‘Conte’ took Dejan Kulusevski and that fecked us. Edu needs to wake up…..the window is gaping…..THE BEST PLEASE!!!!!
I think Warnock loves Conte and wants his babies!
Now fight!..
Conte has won leagues and other stuff
MA only a fa cup.
Conte finished above us with his team coming in half way through the season.
Winner CONTE!
Easy for fans to praise Arteta for winning the FA cup but calling the same players who won him the cup dross, useless, underperforming and deadwood
Anyone who thinks Arsenal are more attractive than Tottenham Hotspur at the moment is not seeing things rightly. Chpions league football, established world class players and coach make them more attractive at the moment. I do believe we need to start getting physical players alongside technical ones starting from this window and moving forward
Pace and power is what we are missing in CM amd that’s what I hope we go for. Win the EL amd get back in the CL will transform us. If we get CL for next season we will show spurs how to attract top top players. Let’s just hope Arteta gets it right this time
Not surprisingly, A lot of the Artetaheads have taken the bait on this one. I think they’d both be difficult to play under, but at this stage Conte has won titles with three seperate clubs while Arteta can only promise being part of a process.
👍👍
Joe s
So fare he has been winning with winning clubs, now he has got a real test, making Tottenham great.
Inter Milan was not a winning club when he arrived. In fact, he built the winning team himself. He also won the league in each of his five seasons in Juventus. Chelsea hasn’t won the league din e he left. The guy’s a winner. Never doubt that
Well, they have won the CL three times, last time with Mourinho in 2010. They won the league in 06, 07, 08, 09, and 2010. It’s a team with great traditions.
Not surprisingly, some anti-arteta moaners have fallen so deep, they are willing to praise Spurs’ new Mourinho manager and his negative brand of football, just to feed their own “anti” agenda.
@AndersS
You can call it “anti Arteta” all you like. It’s actually called being “realistic “. Arteta is trying to find his way, while Conte knows exactly where it is he’s going. He’s tactically savvy, while Arteta hasn’t found which tactics best suit the players he has, or how to utilise said players to get the best out of them. Youngest squad is just an excuse. Look what Ten Hag did with an even younger Ajax squad. All because he knew where he was going and he knew how to get the best out of his young players…Food for thought, chow down…IJS
But would most Arsenal fans really prefer a “Mourinho” type of manager with a negative type of football and a track record of only keepeing his job for around 2 years???
I seriously doubt it.
The notion “excuse” is a load of bu…., if you ask me.
Nobody is excusing anything.
The youth strategy is the essential ingredient in a plan, which can potentially turn us back into title contenders. Something we haven’t done for at least 12-13 years. Bon Appetit 😉
Well, we definitely don’t want that to happen,do we? But no excuses for Conte if he doesn’t succeed.
No, they have had a great decade probably their best in 50 years, even though they haven’t won a single trophy. They played in the CL final, but Ajax deserved to be playing the final. They outplayed Tottenham in most of the semifinal.
Who wouldn’t want a clean white toilet(spurs stadium) to sh*t in🙃.
The only reason players chose em is bcos of conte nothing else.
One thing to say is that a club can only build from where they are. Arteta is in a better position than Pochettino was when he took over at Spurs but his squad is currently nowhere near the level Conte has. Klopp said it takes at least three seasons to build a team and it might be better to give Arteta a little more time.
OT:I was wondering if we had bought the wrong Porto midfielder?? PSG on the recommendation of their sporting director(Luis Campos)have just spent 40M on Vieira’s former teammate Vitinha(22 years old ( holding midfielder).
Hopefully we sign our own holding MF
Conte? No. He’s a good manager but won’t be there long and will certainly fall out with someone there sooner than later.
Yes, but seems to have Mourinho’s mentality…
Exactly, he has the 2 most glaring Mourinho trademarks:
1) Only keeps a job for short period of time
2)A very defensive style of football
I am surprised, to see how much support some are giving him.
I share your opinion, not my kind of manager.
That Defensive style has won mourniho 4 European competitions. We haven’t won single one in 27years or more.
Won conte the leagues. We haven’t won the league in 18 years.
Finally, won arteta the only trophy that kept him his job.
Yeah it’s that defensive style that did all that.
More revealing fact, attackers got better in mourniho style of playing too.
Kane, Abraham, and Ronaldo had their best season under him. That’s in 3 major leagues in Europe. But never mind, he’s defensive.
We win trophies here at Arsenal. We are above Spurs in every way.
Conte’s spurs wont even get to the Semi Finals of the Champions league.
I dont even remember the last time Spurs won a trophy.
The only target For Spurs every season is to finish above Arsenal. They havent won the Carling Cup, FA Cup, Premier league for a long time.
Liverpool
Man United
Arsenal
Chelsea
Man City
The above is the order in terms of the most successful teams in England.
We are Arsenal. we will get back to that Level
Yes he is an attraction, but any player should know be now he only stays a max of three seasons, and that’s being optimistic. If owners do one thing he doesnt like he will just leave the club. So lets see if he even gets through this season…
They said we have signed Jesus since Monday, no announcement, we waited 4 days for Viera to be announced. Spurs agreed deal for Richarlison and within 24hrs, official announcement was made on the website. I don’t understand why Arsenal Like delaying everything. It takes one week to sign and announce at my club.
What is the problem in leaving the team you manage if the club owners are making your work too difficult??
Pep, Our current manager mentor said in one of his interviews that he told city board he’s going to work out on them if they lie to him.
He left Bayern after 3 years as well.
We are here we are today because Wenger over stayed his time. We can’t and shouldn’t entertain such thing again. Especially when there’s nothing to show for it.
Mourniho left inter after winning them the Ucl.