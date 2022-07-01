Does Conte make Spurs more attractive to players than Arsenal?

Former Premier League manager aims dig at Arsenal

The Premier League has sort of has every type of group, be it big or small, in terms of the quality those teams possess.

It’s clear that Manchester City, Liverpool and to an extent Chelsea are in a league of their own. Then come Arsenal, Man Utd and Spu*s.

Then there are mid-table teams and then obviously come the teams that have a genuine chance of dropping out to the Championship.

As last season was coming close to an end, it was clear that Spu*s were the Gunners’ biggest competitors in terms of claiming the fourth Champions League spot.

As a player, I would say Spurs are more attractive a club to join than Arsenal. There’s a lack of leaders at both clubs and neither can guarantee trophies. The difference is Conte, who gives Spurs that edge, real leadership and he is a born winner. Thoughts? #Tottenham #Arsenal pic.twitter.com/CM8LMblQ0V — Neil Warnock (@warnockofficial) June 30, 2022

Despite the team in white getting the better of the team in red and white last time around, both the clubs are somewhat on a similar level. But Neil Warnock, who has managed several Premier League and Championship sides, has said that Spu*s have an edge over their arch North London rivals, when it comes to attracting players to the club.

On his Twitter account, the 73-year-old said, “As a player, I would say Spurs are more attractive a club to join than Arsenal. There’s a lack of leaders at both clubs and neither can guarantee trophies.”

The former manager, who has Leeds United, Crystal Palace and Cardiff City on his impressive CV, continued,” The difference is Conte, who gives Spurs that edge, real leadership and he is a born winner. Thoughts?”

You played Arsenal 10 times as a manager. Failing to win 9. https://t.co/009Uoz8HsA — 🇨🇦 (@NakamurasCanada) June 30, 2022

Well, to some extent he does make sense. Obviously, the Italian is a much-respected name in the industry due to the success he’s had at clubs such as Chelsea, Inter Milan, Juventus etc.

But Warnock overlooked one thing: that Arteta is the youngest manager in the Premier League with the youngest team.

That’s something exciting and tells a lot about the Gunners and their process of building things from the bottom by trusting the young guns.

I don’t think Arteta and his players will pay heed to such comments. Let people talk about the club. That’s their job.

The only way to turn the doubters into believers is by continuing in our process. And I’m glad that’s what we’re doing.

Yash Bisht

