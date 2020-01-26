Does Dani Ceballos have a future at Arsenal?

Ceballos Arsenal future is in doubt and a parting of way is on the cards

Arsenal beat a number of teams to the loan signing of Dani Ceballos last summer, the Real Madrid midfielder had attracted the attention of some of Europe’s top sides after his performances for Spain Under21.

However, he hasn’t been pulling his weight so far despite starting his Arsenal career brightly with two good performances in his first two games.

Ceballos has recently been linked with a move away from Arsenal because of his lack of playing time.

Mikel Arteta has, however, assured him that he still has a part to play and he just needs to show that he is better than the players currently ahead of him.

I love to watch Ceballos, I enjoy the way he moves with the ball and I think his passing is unbelievably great.

However, I doubt if he has the physicality to ever make a career for himself in the Premier League.

The Premier League is a brutal division and even the most talented players have had their careers nosedive when they come to the EPL.

I believe that Ceballos is not so different from Luis Alberto who Liverpool had poached from Spain too.

The Spaniard struggled to make anything meaningful in England but he is currently one of the best players in Italy with Lazio.

I do not see Ceballos displacing any of our current midfielders from the starting line up, not because they are more talented than he is, but because they are built to adapt better to the demands of English football.