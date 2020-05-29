Does David Luiz deserve a new extension to his Arsenal contract?

Luiz Doesn’t Deserve A New Deal! By Dan Smith

Reports are suggesting that Arsenal will not be taking up the option of extending David Luiz’s contract.

Over the last couple of years, with zero Champions League Football, the club has made it a priority to slash our wage bill. That has only intensified during this pandemic which has led to players being asked to take salary cuts.

While it seems like the Premier League will be resuming in June our financial situation is unclear as long as there are no crowds in stadiums. Until we know how much match day revenue we are losing, we have to reduce our overheads and can’t be handing out contracts for the fun of it.

Gone are the days where Arsene Wenger, out of loyalty, would ensure the likes of Denilson and Bendtner were being paid over the odds.

Luiz is earning over a 100 thousand pounds a week making him a logical cost-cutting measure. He’s an asset which helps you recoup money without really harming the team. Let’s be honest, even if this virus never happened has the Brazilian earned another 12 months on a six-figure sum? Isn’t that the point of taking up the option?

There’s a reason he wasn’t given a 2-year deal when he left Chelsea. Most likely, due to his age, we wanted to see if he could still perform at the highest level. I don’t question his attitude, he has look motivated since the change of manager, like he’s hurt by the idea of being in 9th place. It’s believed he’s popular in the dressing room, but is that enough to justify such a sum of money?

Put it this way he most likely earns the same as Chambers and Holding combined. Or consider this, you pick Chambers and Holding over Luiz and Mustafi, the coach has two centre backs he can still train and develop, over two veterans who won’t get any better. It’s both the cheaper and most practical option.

Has Luiz made our defence better? I would argue he’s made it worse. He can be having a decent game then will make a mistake out of nowhere. He’s not someone you can rely on defending a 1-0 lead in the last 10 minutes of a cup final. It’s not really criticising the player as we knew deep down what we were getting.

Last summer gooners were so happy about Pepe and angry with Koscielny, that they chose to ignore that (by also selling Monreal) we hadn’t improved our back 4 but made it worse. At his best Luiz is better in a back 3 or even as a DM.

Did we really think that a player that Frank Lampard was happy to leave was going to be better than our captain? Or was it yet again our recruitment team prioritising value over quality?

Maybe this is Arteta showing a more ruthless mindset?

In his first press conference he spoke about standards of the badge. Was that all talk, saying what gooners want to hear? Well this would prove that he means it. That the days of overpaying average talent is over.

Sorry David you’re a nice lad, popular in the group, and someone youngsters look up too, but unless you agree to a pay cut, I’m sorry, your performances don’t equate to how much the club pay you.

Remember our boss was taught by Pep Guardiola. Look how he dismissed Joe Hart straight away. I don’t agree with saving money being our priority when we are 9th in the League? I have argued our managerial short list shouldn’t be based on who’s cheap? But for once I will agree, David Luiz has not earned a new deal and his wage should be used to fund a new signing.

What do you think Gooners? Would you take the 1-year option?

