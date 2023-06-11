Does Declan Rice love West Ham too much to be an Arsenal legend?

I am very hopeful that The Arsenal will sign Declan Rice, even though the price West Ham are demanding is way too much.

But we also know that if we don’t pay the asking price, others will.

However, my concern goes back to the day Thierry Henry signed for Barcelona, and I see the same kind of connection that both players had and have for their clubs and the fans they were leaving.

There is no question that Rice loves the Hammers and to leave is going to be a tremendous emotional strain for him, just as it was for Henry…

I believe Thierry never got over leaving The Arsenal, and I’m worried that Declan might also be affected in the same way.

Why?

The fact that he (hopefully) will be playing in London, means that he will still be in contact with all his ex teammates and his old club…

Am I being paranoid, or does anyone else see the Henry parallel here?

Ken1945

