Does Declan Rice love West Ham too much to be an Arsenal legend?

I am very hopeful that The Arsenal will sign Declan Rice, even though the price West Ham are demanding is way too much.
But we also know that if we don’t pay the asking price, others will.
However, my concern goes back to the day Thierry Henry signed for Barcelona, and I see the same kind of connection that both players had and have for their clubs and the fans they were leaving.
There is no question that Rice loves the Hammers and to leave is going to be a tremendous emotional strain for him, just as it was for Henry…
I believe Thierry never got over leaving The Arsenal, and I’m worried that Declan might also be affected in the same way.
Why?
The fact that he (hopefully) will be playing in London, means that he will still be in contact with all his ex teammates and his old club…
Am I being paranoid, or does anyone else see the Henry parallel here?
Ken1945
I think the situations are different in the sense that Arsenal is a huge step-up from West Ham, and although Barcelona was a step-up from Arsenal, Henry had been winning league titles, cups, and getting very close to a CL victory with us.
If Rice were to stay, he’d likely never play in the CL or win a league title at West Ham. He will have these opportunities at Arsenal, and I think that’s where his motivation to perform and improve will come from.
Unlike Henry, Rice may need no adaption period. He knows the EPL inside and out, he already lives and plays in London, so I expect him to be a great signing, should we get him.
Declan good player.
Thierry a legend.
Up to him if he comes
Jen, while understanding all you say and agreeing with most of it, the point I probably haven’t got across, is the fact that he will still be around his WHU players and contacts – unlike Thierry, who moved to another country.
As Jon Fox points out below, he does seem to be a very mature and level headed person and you have pointed out the positives for him…. but I’m still seeing Thiery’s face when he was introduced to the Barca fans and started his ball juggling skills… he missed home!!
It wouldn’t matter
Tierney also publicly declared his love for Celtic. Yet he is still a very good player and could become a legend at Arsenal, if he stays and helps us win a major trophy next season
I’m just curious about the role Rice would play, because he isn’t better than Partey and Jorginho in tight spaces
If he plays in Xhaka’s position, Smith-Rowe would find his chance limited again. If he plays as Stones did for Man City, it would be interesting to see
Celtic is roughly 400 miles away, a different country and league.
East London and North London are, what, ten miles apart and the two clubs play in the same PL.
Grealish spent twenty years at Aston Villa since he was six years old, is the club’s ex-captain and donated £5,000 for the death of a lifelong Aston Villa fan, yet he still performed well for Man City
Players who join Arsenal generally fall in love with the club even if they have a previous alliance. So long as they get to play regularly and are aiming for trophies they are happy here. Look too at former Hammers like Ferdinand and Lampard and Cole
Hleb great player.
List is endless players that moved and regretted it.
Ken, On the faceof it, some will definitely agree with your valid point. But I see it differently. I believe that Rice has great character andis clearly a well rounded and mature individual and in life you CAN loveTWO separate entities concurrently.
He is easily mature enough to moveon, while still loving West Ham, BUT WELL ABLE TO DEVOTE HIMSELF HEART AND SOUL TO OUR CAUSE.
My only concern is, will we wish to pay the exhorbitant fee, or will we not?
Some say, with justification too, that the price will limit our other buying needs. I STILL WANT RICE BUT NOT AT ALL COSTS
Yes Jon, the player is all you say he is, but where will he see home to be?
When he kisses the WHU badge it means something to him and I admire him for that loyalty.
Will it mean the same if he kisses the Cannon?
As for the price, I assume the club have a ceiling on what they are prepared to offer, while others wait in the wings…. that’s what MA, reportedly, gets paid £8,000,000 a year for and I’m glad it’s not me!!