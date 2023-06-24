Does Declan Rice want to be the main man at Arsenal – or a bit part player at Man City?

A new revelation about Declan Rice’s future emerges each second, each minute. After West Ham lifted the Europa Conference League, their Chairman, David Sullivan, admitted it was time they let Rice leave for greener pastures. Ever since then, the feeling has been that the Hammers captain was headed to the Emirates.

It was no secret that the Gunners had labelled him their must-buy in 2023. Two bids later, Arsenal are yet to convince West Ham, who are very open to selling him, to sell them their midfield engine. Arsenal are set to try again with a third bid.

As they consider doing that, Manchester City have watched them fumble in their move for the 24-year-old, and they have now fully entered the race for the Englishman. In fact, at the moment, it is still being determined who Rice will end up joining. Although the thought is that West Ham could decide where Rice plays next as they are the ones to accept a bid, in the end, he will be the one to decide where to play next, City or Arsenal.

Gooners believes he wants them, but are you sure he will tell Man City a big ‘No’ if they come in with a better bid and higher wages and can convince the Hammers to sell to them? instead?

Wherever Rice decides to go, it will rewrite his name in the history books. Rice’s desire to leave West Ham already labels him as unloyal. Unlike Harry Kane, he has got his hands on a trophy (the Europa Conference League) at West Ham; looking at that trophy win, a Hammer can be convinced of winning further trophies at the London Stadium – but not Rice.

If Rice had opted to join Manchester City, he would have sold his soul to the club. You and I agree that Jack Grealish of Aston Villa was more lovable than Grealish of Manchester City. While at Villa, you could tune in to watch him; remember how fans called out Gareth Southgate in Euro 20 to play him more?

At Manchester City, that feeling went away; yes, he is flourishing, but he lost his charm with PL fans, who now see him as just another Man City PL star. It is expected for a Manchester City star to play at a high level.

Is Rice guaranteed to be their main man in the midfield if he joins City? No way: Rodri will still rule the Man City midfield. Bernardo Silva also impresses there; John Stones is becoming undroppable in City’s midfield. Kovacic has just been signed, and his experience playing in the Champions League and at a top-six club gives him leverage to be starting in front of him.

If Rice joins Arsenal, he could be a pioneer, a player who helps Arsenal restart their dominance in the PL. He could be the first player to boldly refuse a move to Manchester City, where it’s guaranteed he’ll be on a good salary with guaranteed silverware.

However, Rice’s move to the Emirates could show his desire to join Arteta’s project, start as the most important player in our midfield, and see the Gunners, with Rice’s assistance, rise to the top and challenge the Cityzens for every trophy…

How does Rice want to be remembered? Only time will tell.

Sam P

