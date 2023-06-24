Does Declan Rice want to be the main man at Arsenal – or a bit part player at Man City?

A new revelation about Declan Rice’s future emerges each second, each minute. After West Ham lifted the Europa Conference League, their Chairman, David Sullivan, admitted it was time they let Rice leave for greener pastures. Ever since then, the feeling has been that the Hammers captain was headed to the Emirates.
It was no secret that the Gunners had labelled him their must-buy in 2023. Two bids later, Arsenal are yet to convince West Ham, who are very open to selling him, to sell them their midfield engine. Arsenal are set to try again with a third bid.
As they consider doing that, Manchester City have watched them fumble in their move for the 24-year-old, and they have now fully entered the race for the Englishman. In fact, at the moment, it is still being determined who Rice will end up joining. Although the thought is that West Ham could decide where Rice plays next as they are the ones to accept a bid, in the end, he will be the one to decide where to play next, City or Arsenal.
Gooners believes he wants them, but are you sure he will tell Man City a big ‘No’ if they come in with a better bid and higher wages and can convince the Hammers to sell to them? instead?
Wherever Rice decides to go, it will rewrite his name in the history books. Rice’s desire to leave West Ham already labels him as unloyal. Unlike Harry Kane, he has got his hands on a trophy (the Europa Conference League) at West Ham; looking at that trophy win, a Hammer can be convinced of winning further trophies at the London Stadium – but not Rice.
If Rice had opted to join Manchester City, he would have sold his soul to the club. You and I agree that Jack Grealish of Aston Villa was more lovable than Grealish of Manchester City. While at Villa, you could tune in to watch him; remember how fans called out Gareth Southgate in Euro 20 to play him more?
At Manchester City, that feeling went away; yes, he is flourishing, but he lost his charm with PL fans, who now see him as just another Man City PL star. It is expected for a Manchester City star to play at a high level.
Is Rice guaranteed to be their main man in the midfield if he joins City? No way: Rodri will still rule the Man City midfield. Bernardo Silva also impresses there; John Stones is becoming undroppable in City’s midfield. Kovacic has just been signed, and his experience playing in the Champions League and at a top-six club gives him leverage to be starting in front of him.
If Rice joins Arsenal, he could be a pioneer, a player who helps Arsenal restart their dominance in the PL. He could be the first player to boldly refuse a move to Manchester City, where it’s guaranteed he’ll be on a good salary with guaranteed silverware.
However, Rice’s move to the Emirates could show his desire to join Arteta’s project, start as the most important player in our midfield, and see the Gunners, with Rice’s assistance, rise to the top and challenge the Cityzens for every trophy…
How does Rice want to be remembered? Only time will tell.
Sam P
This is what a stake here, Declan Rice could have the same impact at Arsenal as Van Dyke had at Liverpool.
That’s what the Citizens are aware of.
Main man?? When we have star like Saka, Jesus, odegard, saliba, and so on. Even Saka’s market value is almost double of Rice. I am not sure but Halaand less mancity might have less value than Arsenal team. Currently Arsenal stake is high so does its players and that’s why top players are willing to join us . Only thing is if we able to fork out hefty amounts for those players.
There is talk that Pep wants to pair him up with Rodri ,I cannot see Man City paying him 100 m for a player to sit on the bench .
I’m not a huge fan of his but if partey goes then we will need some solidarity in that CM and I guess he fits the bill ,for that price though 🤔
How quick things changes in football ball. Partey arguably the most important player of our squad has changed to outcast! Still wonder what might have gone wrong! And thats most worry some because last season Arsenal played well when partey played well. Without him Arsenal suffered. So can we able to replace him effectively?
Arsenal getting bigger again.thank you Mikel
I suggest you thank Stan Kronkie, as he’s supplying the money.
Even relegation team is spending 100mil in EPL, so that’s not big deal. We have to give credit to Arteta and team for this. The expensive buys Arteta made are ramsay, white, meghales, zinko, odegard, partey, jesus, viera, trossard, kiwor. 8 of these are important 1st team players, meaning Arteta got 80% transfer success which is a very good number. At least we are not having high profile flops that we used to have and that drowned us in the sea of mediocrity despite being big spenders. So we might need 3 more transfer success to get hold of title. So good luck with that
Let’s hope so Greco
There are a growing number of teams able to challenge for glory now. Unless the club invests sufficiently by the owner and wisely by the management team, Arsenal may well be left behind or facing an uphill struggle to compete
Arsenal should bid on all Man City targets and see how they like it when their target prices are bumped up. Also, (the no goal contribution) Rice should grow a pair and insist to Westham that unless he joins Arsenal for £90 million that he will be an unhappy player at Westham and that it would effect his game and that this time next year, they probably will get religated. I would think Arsenal could get Real’s Tchouameni for £80 million. 23 year old Tchouameni is a true world class defensive midfielder with an astonishing 94% pass rate. Such a gifted midfielder would improve Arsenal two fold. Arsenal should wake up and smell the coffee, Rice is not pushing hard enough for the move, and you can get better elsewhere for less money.
In a real team, every man plays his part. Only prima donnas, want to be the “main man”. Jus sayin…
At the moment we are solely in the driving seat. Although there is speculation that Sh!tty are interested they have yet to put a bid in. This is typical of any selling club and agent to get as much money as possible for their asset. Unfortunately Arsenal are not very good at it when coming to selling players.
If we want the player and the player wants to come then we need to meet as close to West Hams demands to get this deal.over the line.
I’ve said it on a previous post and I accept 100 million is a lot of money for a DM but what he brings to the club for commercial activity and worldwide appeal, the initial outlay will be just a drop in the ocean to what we could potentially earn.
Also, he is a bloody good player🤣
NB, are you suggesting that Declan will become such a popular player, he will sell some shirts?
Heaven forbid that your using this logic – next thing you’ll be accused of not supporting the manager as well.
Of course I agree with you and let’s hope he is so successful he rivals all those before him and becomes our own SHIRT SELLING GENIUS – the revenue for the club will help pay his salary and signing on fee.
I do believe he WILL sign for us, rather than city, as that also makes logical sense.
Every player wants to play, that’s why to have a strong second team, as MC have is so challenging. Declan Rice is what we need, we have not been strong in midfield since Viera days, and Partey is good, but also unreliable. I believe Jorghino is happy not to be main man, but he is also a quality DM.
I really dont get the article at all. Thats like saying (disrespectfully) that rice is not good enough for city. Nobody for sure could say if he is going to be a legend or a leg end but Rice will choose what team he wants and hopefully will be success at either, for himself. I am sure it will be Arsenal. We cant cock this one up, he wants to come!!!!!!
Not worth £100 million. Not cute. Would one intercept per game win you matches?
Win you games.
Are you a Gunner?
Is this supposed to be some kind of manipulative title in the hopes that Rice might read it and realize the error of his ways 🤣
I thought it was someone’s opinion, someone who took the time to write it and then sent it out for JA’s consumption and comments.
Still, I’m looking forward to reading your next article PJ-SA and will respect the time and effort you will have put in to it 🤣😂🤣😂
Sure, send me your email