Does Dowman deserve to be nominated for Young Player of the Year award

Max Dowman has been nominated for the 2026 PFA Young Player of the Year award, although some rival supporters have not received the news well, according to ESPN.

The teenager played only a limited role in Arsenal’s overall success this season. However, the club’s supporters are likely to argue that his contribution in the victory over Everton proved decisive. Had he not come off the bench to help Arsenal secure that famous win, they may not have gone on to lift the league title.

Dowman has emerged as one of the most impressive teenagers in the Premier League over the past year, despite not featuring regularly for Arsenal’s senior side. The club has taken a cautious approach to integrating him into football at the highest level, carefully managing his development and exposure to first team action.

Questions Over the Nomination

As a result of Arsenal’s measured approach, Dowman’s playing time has remained limited throughout the campaign. He also encountered injury problems during the season, further restricting his opportunities to make an impact.

Overall, he accumulated just 153 minutes of Premier League football. That figure is considerably lower than those recorded by most of the other nominees, leading many rival fans to question his inclusion on the shortlist. Given the disparity in playing time, some believe that other young players may have had stronger claims for recognition.

The Impact of Key Moments

Despite his restricted involvement, Arsenal’s season was filled with memorable moments, and their triumph against Everton stands out as one of the defining results of the campaign. Dowman played an important role in helping his side secure that victory, a contribution that may have significantly influenced the decision to nominate him for the award.

While he may not ultimately go on to win the honour, his nomination has generated considerable debate among supporters and observers alike. Some view it as recognition of his potential and decisive contributions in crucial moments, while others remain unconvinced due to his limited appearances.

Do you think Dowman’s nomination for the 2026 PFA Young Player of the Year award is justified?

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