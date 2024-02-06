Does everyone agree that Arsenal are clearly back in the title race?

Back in the race? I hope so!

With each game that is on the horizon, especially the big games we play, I don’t know about you Gooners but more often than not I opt to stay away from watching and listening to any of the build-up.

‘Why’ you may ask, well sometimes it is nerves and sometimes it is superstitions and sometimes I just don’t want to hear them talk about anything that hasn’t happened yet!

For the Arsenal v Liverpool game it was pretty much the same.

I stayed away from as much of the build-up as I could but there were whispers I could hear of “if Arsenal lose then it will be an eight point gap and one that would be very hard to close down” but I also heard, maybe not as much but still I heard, “if Arsenal win it will cut the gap to two” but in all honestly nobody really believed we would win so it was more of the talk of WHEN not IF Arsenal lose coming out from a lot of the commentators, papers, social media, and pundits mouths.

In effect if we lost we would be classed as being out of the title race yet nobody yet is out of the title race just Arsenal!

But I don’t need to remind everyone what happened last season do I?

After leading the table for so long we had some big leads over our rivals and if I remember rightly, we had an eight point gap at one point and of course Manchester City fought back, closed the gap ,and even surpassed us to win the league. We are not stupid we know it is a long season and there are going to be lots of twists and turns but anything is possible and unless a team has a major major lead, talking 20-30 point gap in the table ahead of all the rest, the title is anyones, and as long as you stay in the hunt you have every chance to win it!

And I for one will not give up hope that we are still in this title race no matter what may come in the rest of the games and whatever will be will be!

Gooners what do you think after beating Liverpool about our chances on the league title once more?

Shenel Osman

