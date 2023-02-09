Does it make sense for Arsenal to cash in on Balogun in the summer?

Who is the leading scorer in Ligue 1? Who else but Arsenal’s own Folarin Balogun, who has 14 goals in 21 games for Stade Reims? There is no denying that the Arsenal man is exceptional, in a league with Kylian Mbappe, Jonathan David, Lionel Messi, and Neymar.
Balogun’s future is slowly becoming a point of contention among Arsenal fans, much like William Saliba’s was last season when he was impressing on loan at Marseille. Some believe the 21-year-old should be included in Arteta’s squad next season, while others, such as Samuel Bannister, of Teamtalk, who claims Arsenal could sell him.
“If Arsenal still see Jesus and Nketiah as their long-term strikers, they have supposedly acknowledged that they might have to cash in on Balogun at the end of this season instead,” writes Bannister.
Many may look at calls to cash in on Balogun and ask themselves, “Why lose all that potential?” Is it wrong to believe that Mikel Arteta’s strike force is in safe hands with Eddie Nketiah, who has eight goals in 10 starts, and Gabriel Jesus, whose arrival last summer transformed Arsenal’s attack?
In any case, Ligue 1 is not comparable to the Premier League. Balogun is a very good player, but he is not yet on the same level as Gabriel Jesus or Eddie Nketiah. So far, the suggested options have been another loan spell and integrating him into the squad next season, but I’d agree if he were sold on a permanent basis and Arteta reinvested funds from his sale. His chances of surviving as Arsenal’s first-choice are extremely slim, so why not cash in for an easy £50m?
We lost the chance to sell AMN for 20 mill, can’t make the same mistake again!
Loan to a Premier League team
He and Nketiah are not too dissimilar, both are poachers. So it will come down to who in the long run is better at it
If there is a 50 M offer for him, Arsenal had better take it. Otherwise loan him out for one more season to see whether Nketiah or Balogun is more consistent
I’d take balogun over eddie all day long. balogun is a more complete striker. More skillful, better at holding up the ball than eddie. I say play jesus on the left and have eddie and balogun fight for the striker position. jesus can always come back into the striker position when needed
Think a £35 mil valuation is more practical, maybe only Brighton would be able to get £50 mil for him just now.
But you are right if a ridiculous bid comes in for him why not, we haven’t made a good sale since Iowby.
One of the Milan clubs has an eye on him.
Other than that we should extend his loan as his development continue