Does it make sense for Arsenal to replace Gabriel Jesus and keep Nketiah as a backup?

Mikel Arteta recently confessed that this summer they might have to be ruthless, claiming, “We have a few ideas (about the summer transfer window).

“That is what this team, this club, and our people are demanding—to keep moving forward in a ruthless way because we are not satisfied with where we are.”

That certainly appears to be the case if a claim regarding Gabriel Jesus’ situation at Arsenal is accurate.

Though it remains unclear who it is, it is widely expected that Arsenal will buy a great striker this summer. This transfer will undoubtedly shake up the Arsenal attack, and there are already rumors of departures.

While Eddie Nketiah was extensively linked with a move, the Athletic now says that Gabriel Jesus, whom Mikel Arteta stated “changed Arsenal’s world,” is a man the Gunners will look to split ways with.

Reportedly, Arsenal have a list of players they’re keen to sell this summer, and Gabriel Jesus, according to the Athletic, has now been added to that list. The Brazilian has been unable to regain his initial Arsenal form. In his first few months at the Emirates, he lit up the place, scoring, assisting, and doing everything he could to help the Arsenal attack click. However, his influence declined after he returned from a long-term injury he picked up while representing Brazil at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

That injury sidelined him for at least three months, and its repercussions are that he lost his goal-scoring touch, and while he’s been putting in terrific performances, it doesn’t change the reality that he’s the No. 9 and should be scoring goals.

So far this season, he has only four goals, and players like Havertz and Trossard contributing more goals have truly exposed the Brazilian.

Few Arsenal fans would be surprised if the Athletic reported that he could be sold. I’m guessing most people will have questions, such as whether Eddie Nketiah will stay. Or will both strikers depart, leaving Havertz and the new No. 9 to vie for a starting position?

I personally belive that Arteta should replace Jesus with a top striker, but keep Eddie as a reliable backup in case of emergencies.

What do you think?

Daniel O