Does it make sense for Arsenal to replace Gabriel Jesus and keep Nketiah as a backup?

Mikel Arteta recently confessed that this summer they might have to be ruthless, claiming, “We have a few ideas (about the summer transfer window).
“That is what this team, this club, and our people are demanding—to keep moving forward in a ruthless way because we are not satisfied with where we are.”
That certainly appears to be the case if a claim regarding Gabriel Jesus’ situation at Arsenal is accurate.
Though it remains unclear who it is, it is widely expected that Arsenal will buy a great striker this summer. This transfer will undoubtedly shake up the Arsenal attack, and there are already rumors of departures.
While Eddie Nketiah was extensively linked with a move, the Athletic now says that Gabriel Jesus, whom Mikel Arteta stated “changed Arsenal’s world,” is a man the Gunners will look to split ways with.
Reportedly, Arsenal have a list of players they’re keen to sell this summer, and Gabriel Jesus, according to the Athletic, has now been added to that list. The Brazilian has been unable to regain his initial Arsenal form. In his first few months at the Emirates, he lit up the place, scoring, assisting, and doing everything he could to help the Arsenal attack click. However, his influence declined after he returned from a long-term injury he picked up while representing Brazil at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
That injury sidelined him for at least three months, and its repercussions are that he lost his goal-scoring touch, and while he’s been putting in terrific performances, it doesn’t change the reality that he’s the No. 9 and should be scoring goals.
So far this season, he has only four goals, and players like Havertz and Trossard contributing more goals have truly exposed the Brazilian.
Few Arsenal fans would be surprised if the Athletic reported that he could be sold. I’m guessing most people will have questions, such as whether Eddie Nketiah will stay. Or will both strikers depart, leaving Havertz and the new No. 9 to vie for a starting position?
I personally belive that Arteta should replace Jesus with a top striker, but keep Eddie as a reliable backup in case of emergencies.
What do you think?
Daniel O
Is Eddie a reliable back up ?
No. Gabriel Jesus – when healthy – is Arsenals best attacking player. True Brazilian Qualities.
of the two i would keep Jesus over Nketiah, mainly for his versatility, CL know how and winning mentality, not goals necessarily
but i would be happy to see both of them go
bring in Sesko and promote Berieth and/or Odi-Martin
take the money and reinvest
Jesus is still a useful backup for me, 8 goals and 7 assists this season with all his injuries. Don’t get me wrong I would love us to upgrade, but it’s just that the other part of me thinks some fans believe he’s a bad player.
In my opinion Nkethiah should be sold he isn’t a proper backup to any CF. As per GJesus, he should be kept if he agrees to play from the wings because of his work rate. But I think he would be sold he is likely to command more fee compared to Nkethiah. Arsenal need to sell to stand a chance of buying a good CF. We also need to stay within FIFA player purchas rules. At least 3 players should be sold.