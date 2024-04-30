Does it now look like Thomas Partey will be staying at Arsenal next season?

Not long ago, Mikel Arteta failed to give Thomas Partey minutes in defeats to Aston Villa (2-0) and Bayern Munich (1-0), games that some claimed required the Ghana international’s expertise, sparking several speculations regarding the Ghana international. Some believed that Mikel Arteta had completely moved on from the ex-Atletico Madrid midfielder, who has been heavily linked with a summer Arsenal exit.
The 30-year-old has impressed alongside Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard in Arsenal’s engine room in the last two games, a 5-0 victory over Chelsea and a 3-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.
Clearly, the ex-Atletico Madrid player is on a roll, and I doubt any Arsenal fan would consider Arteta benching him in this tricky Premier League title race. Fortunately, Mikel Arteta may have just hinted as to why he will rely on Partey in the season’s remaining fixtures; he spoke of the midfielder’s importance after the 3-2 win over Spurs, when Partey (who’s had a rough time with injuries) managed to complete a game (playing all 90 minutes) since the 1-0 win over Palace last August.
“It’s his presence, his quality, his physicality, and his experience that we have missed dearly,” the Arsenal manager remarked about his midfield general, who’s missed 70 games since joining Arsenal in 2020.
These claims suggest that Partey’s omission in games against Bayern Munich and Villa should have had a clear reason, even if Arteta faced significant criticism for neglecting the Ghanaian international.
Don’t be shocked if Partey plays himself into securing another year at the Emirates Stadium in the remaining three league fixtures.
Do you think we should keep Thomas for one more year and let him leave on a free next summer?
Sam P
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
I think that he is worth keeping even if he’s injury prone. He may have a better season next season
It’s very tricky for me, he’s really really good but he’s also aging and injury prone. But I think we can’t afford to lose both him and Jorginho at the same, release one with Elneny to make space. I don’t think there’s any doubts about Partey’s abilities but we could still cash in while we can.
That’s the problem Oyama, with his injury record Clubs will be very reluctant to pay more than 5/10m for Partey despite his undoubted ability.
Any realist would ask themselves why MA puts so much faith in a player who has been so unlucky with injuries and who still has another year of his contract to fulfill?
The answer is so simple, it defies logic that any fan would want to sell him – he is a world class player and it would cost upwards of £60 million to replace him.
With two other world class players now alongside him, in Rice and Odegaard, his workload is more manageable on the field and he has yet another two world class defenders in Saliba and Gabriel, to also share the workload.
It also looks as if he might have a LB, in Timber, who will also form a formidable left side of the said Timber, Partey and Martinelli / Trossard / Gabriel that would be as effective as White, Rice and Saka down the right side.
Despite being assured that Partey will be gone this summer by some, I am certain that we will be able to watch him, finally, become a regular in our side.
Those 90 plus minutes against our noisy neighbours proved he’s back to the fitness levels MA demanded of him and it wouldn’t surprise me in the slightest if he was offered a contract extension.