Does Jesus need to improve his goal numbers for Arsenal next season – or risk being dropped

There’s talk about Emile Smith-Rowe having next season as his last shot at proving himself worthy of being a Gunner. Well, other than Smith-Rowe, I believe Gabriel Jesus is also one player who, come next season, must prove whether he has what it takes to lead Arteta’s attack or whether he needs to be replaced.
It is now apparent that Arteta intends to use Kai Havertz as an attacking midfielder. He wants to play him as one of his double 8s. He plays on the left, and Odegaard plays on the right. With those two taking on an attacking midfielder role, Rice will take up the No. 6 role Arsenal’s first-choice midfield set-up may be Rice-Havertz-Odegaard.
The argument about that set-up is whether it will not be as defensive as it should be; it will be an attacking midfield. However, Arteta must be banking on his team dominating possession and scoring goals, hence overpowering opponents.
Such a game will need Jesus, Arsenal’s lead striker, to be alert and in top form to get the goals from the many chances bound to be created from a Saka, Martinelli, Odegaard, and Havertz link-up.
This season, there have been murmurs about Jesus not being the striker to fire Arsenal to glory, and Jesus will have to disprove this perception by converting a lot more of his clear chances. Last season, he managed 11 goals in 26 games, but after losing a huge chunk of the season through injury, the concern isn’t about his numbers, it is about the goal drought the Brazilian ends up having.
Before the World Cup, he nearly went ten games without a goal, and towards the end of the season, he also didn’t manage to score regularly. Next season, that must change.
If it doesn’t, Arteta’s priority signing next year could be a move for a super striker.
Darren N
He needs to grow about a foot put on 4 stone and learn to play as a no9. Then he will be ok. Otherwise put him on the wings.
Good article i dont think Jesus will get enough goals and feel Arsenal need an out and out striker Nketiah is ok and will get around fifteen goals playing a full season but thats not enough for a team chasing the big prizes Balogun still unproven and not ready to be first choice Marinelli playing througjh the middle coupd work but wouldbe missed for his wing play Yes all. In all i think Arsenal need a proven striker Havertz i tjink is, a strange buy and hopefully i will be proved wrong but i think the money spent on him could have been spent bettet elsewhere in strengthening the squad
If he can improve his hold-up play and aerial abilities, he wouldn’t really need to score more goals
The old Ronaldo scored plenty of goals for Man United, yet his inability to press made Man United’s defense suffer
Jesus worked his socks off to press last season, but our midfielders were reluctant to pass the ball to him because he couldn’t keep the ball against huge CBs
I believe we need a new CF who doesn’t get bullied easily
Jesus is a very good player to have in the team, his pressing and all round performance as we saw in the Last campaign.
But Arsenal need a striker that offers a little more to lead the line, someone like a towering attack bully, my admiration for Vlohovic is well documented.
He just needs to play the way he did before the world cup last season – his hold up play was great, and he was a major contributor to our wins. He’s not a natural goalscorer but will get enough goals – that’s secondary, though, because his presence helps others to score and helps us to win games.
If he starts next season as he ended last season(aside from the final game obv), he should be dropped, absolutely.
If Jesus gets injured we need a proper player who can step up so I think whether or not we are replacing him we need a new CF! Trossard wasn’t that bad but he doesn’t seem to score much.
When we started so well last season gaining a gap over City Jesus was instrumental in that. After his injury though he was not the same. If we can get him back to his best creating all kinds of trouble we may well start brightly again, that’ll e the hope