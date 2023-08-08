Does Jorginho wanting to leave mean Arsenal will still get another midfielder?

Jorginho has reportedly stated that he is willing to leave Arsenal, months after joining the club. Fernabahce, a Turkish giant, is interested in signing him. The Italian’s willingness to depart may come as a surprise given that he was widely expected to stay.

But, then again, Thomas Partey was heavily linked with a move away from Arsenal, but he appears to be staying, which may have made Jorginho choose to move on.

So, if with Jorginho departs, I can’t help but wonder: Should Arsenal “correct” their winter transfer debacle by letting him leave in order to get Moises Caicedo in, whom they desperately wanted? Or do they go out and bulldoze other Premier League teams, like Liverpool, in the Romeo Lavia transfer race?

With Jorginho leaving, there is no debate that Arsenal should sign another midfielder to deputise Thomas Partey, who has a poor injury record.

Caicedo would have been a fantastic addition to Arteta’s squad, but I doubt Arteta will be able to complete his swoop this summer. The Seagulls believe their midfield engine is worth the same as Declan Rice’s, and it is clear that Arsenal cannot afford to spend another £100 million on a signing this summer.

Signing Romeo Lavia appears to be a move Arteta and Edu can make. While Liverpool considers paying £50 million for his signing, Arsenal should give Southampton what they want and end up with one of the best midfields in, not only the English Premier League, but also Europe.



Darren N

