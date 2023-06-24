Does Kai Havertz arrival mean Arsenal will be changing tactics next season?

How Arsenal can use Kai Havertz in his starting line-up

Arsenal’s pursuit of Chelsea forward Kai Havertz has sparked speculation about how he would fit into the team’s lineup. Here, we explore three potential ways the Gunners could line up with Havertz, taking into account their current squad and possible tactical adjustments.

Jesus alternative

The first option is to use Havertz as an alternative to Gabriel Jesus, the Brazilian striker who had a significant impact on Arsenal’s game last season.

While the German may not be a natural goalscorer, his ability to bring teammates into play and provide an aerial threat aligns well with Mikel Arteta’s system. This could offer a similar dynamic to Jesus and alleviate Arsenal’s struggles when the Brazilian was sidelined due to injury.

Kai Havertz at striker might be the move, this is a fantastic header against a good team. pic.twitter.com/npiFia3oCZ — ✈️ (@Arrizabalager) January 14, 2021

Second striker

The second option sees Havertz occupying a second striker role, reminiscent of his successful stint at Bayer Leverkusen. Playing alongside another forward, he can utilize his intelligent runs, float around the forward line, and score goals.

This pairing with Jesus could be effective, but it would require some adjustments to accommodate Martin Odegaard in the starting XI. Odegaard could potentially move out wide, with Bukayo Saka or Gabriel Martinelli serving as alternatives, or he might drop deeper into midfield to replace Granit Xhaka, albeit potentially straining the team defensively.

Could Mikel Arteta possibly revive the Kai Havertz we saw at Leverkusen?pic.twitter.com/yaYWQxMs0W — Gunners (@Gunnersc0m) June 14, 2023

One of the Main Five

The third option takes inspiration from Arteta’s mentor, Pep Guardiola, and suggests that the London outfit could adopt a 3-2-4-1 formation similar to the one used by the English champions.

This would require tactical adjustments and the acquisition of Declan Rice, who has been linked with a move to Arsenal. In this setup, Ben White would shift to center-back, Oleksandr Zinchenko would move into midfield, and Havertz would join Odegaard as one of the attacking midfielders supporting Jesus.

Implementing this strategy might position Arsenal as tough team to break down, thus making them strong contenders for the Premier League title, closely challenging Guardiola’s City once again.

At Leverkusen, Kai Havertz operated in small spaces moving the ball short distances. That’s not the player we’ve seen at Chelsea, who play disorganised, transitional football. At #Arsenal, he’d be surrounded by technicians & his qualities could shine. #AFC pic.twitter.com/8r3IsJr3r6 — Adam Keys (@adamkeys_) June 15, 2023

While these three possibilities showcase how Havertz could be integrated into Arsenal’s lineup, it remains to be seen which approach Arteta will choose. The versatility and skill set that Havertz brings make him an intriguing prospect for the Gunners. Ultimately, the success of his signing will depend on how Arteta harnesses his potential and molds the team around him.

Yash Bisht

