Does Kai Havertz arrival mean Arsenal will be changing tactics next season?

How Arsenal can use Kai Havertz in his starting line-up

Arsenal’s pursuit of Chelsea forward Kai Havertz has sparked speculation about how he would fit into the team’s lineup. Here, we explore three potential ways the Gunners could line up with Havertz, taking into account their current squad and possible tactical adjustments.

  • Jesus alternative

The first option is to use Havertz as an alternative to Gabriel Jesus, the Brazilian striker who had a significant impact on Arsenal’s game last season.

While the German may not be a natural goalscorer, his ability to bring teammates into play and provide an aerial threat aligns well with Mikel Arteta’s system. This could offer a similar dynamic to Jesus and alleviate Arsenal’s struggles when the Brazilian was sidelined due to injury.

  • Second striker

The second option sees Havertz occupying a second striker role, reminiscent of his successful stint at Bayer Leverkusen. Playing alongside another forward, he can utilize his intelligent runs, float around the forward line, and score goals.

This pairing with Jesus could be effective, but it would require some adjustments to accommodate Martin Odegaard in the starting XI. Odegaard could potentially move out wide, with Bukayo Saka or Gabriel Martinelli serving as alternatives, or he might drop deeper into midfield to replace Granit Xhaka, albeit potentially straining the team defensively.

  • One of the Main Five

The third option takes inspiration from Arteta’s mentor, Pep Guardiola, and suggests that the London outfit could adopt a 3-2-4-1 formation similar to the one used by the English champions.

This would require tactical adjustments and the acquisition of Declan Rice, who has been linked with a move to Arsenal. In this setup, Ben White would shift to center-back, Oleksandr Zinchenko would move into midfield, and Havertz would join Odegaard as one of the attacking midfielders supporting Jesus.

Implementing this strategy might position Arsenal as tough team to break down, thus making them strong contenders for the Premier League title, closely challenging Guardiola’s City once again.

While these three possibilities showcase how Havertz could be integrated into Arsenal’s lineup, it remains to be seen which approach Arteta will choose. The versatility and skill set that Havertz brings make him an intriguing prospect for the Gunners. Ultimately, the success of his signing will depend on how Arteta harnesses his potential and molds the team around him.

Yash Bisht

  1. If he is playing as a striker it’s a waste; be smart and use 65 million on a true striker not a make shift one.

    Jesus presses well, but otherwise not a good striker. Havertz doesn’t improve the 9 slot either.

    Makes more sense for Havertz to take Xhaka’s position, but I believe a true CM for that position is better. Time will tell, but I think we could have done better than 65 million for Havertz.

  2. Kai is an attacking midfield player who will score 15 goals like my hero Robbie Pires.
    Privileged to have met him in Ibiza last summer

