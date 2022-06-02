Does Kroenke now understand the need to invest in Arsenal?

Will Kroenke step up this summer? by Gunner1952 (Yankee Gunner)

Unless there is a cataclysmic shift in the Premier League table, I would venture to guess Manchester City and Liverpool will remain on top of this league for several years to come.

Another club we need to seriously consider adding to the list with Man City and Liverpool is Chelsea. Now, under new ownership, we should expect a huge influx of cash to be dumped into the treasury at Stamford Bridge. Obviously, Todd Boehly didn’t spend $5.35-billion (USD) to finish second and not titles and trophies.

As always is the case, money talks and BS walks, especially when it comes to financial resources in the Premier League.

So, where does that leave the Arsenal Football Club?

Well, as we know, Stan Kroenke definitely has the resources, and has successfully financed two professional sports franchises in the United States in just the past few months. Stan’s LA Rams won the NFL Super Bowl in February, while his NHL team, the Colorado Avalanche, are currently competing in the NHL’s Western Conference Finals, hoping for a chance to compete for the Stanley Cup.

So, the bottom line is Stan knows how to spend money and how to produce championship clubs, but will he step up big this summer to help Arsenal jumbo past Spurs and move closer to the likes of Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea?

The answer looks promising. Last summer, the Gunners spent $202-million (USD) on transfers. According to SB Nation, Kroenke is offering Gaspar Edu and Mikel Arteta a whopping $227-million (USD) to spend this summer.

If that holds up, then maybe, just maybe, Arsenal can bolster it’s squad with several top class players, such as Gabriel Jesus and Youri Tielemans.

Then there is also the money the club will earn after qualifying for the the Europa League. The Gunners will add another $4.5-million (USD) for playing in the UEL’s group stage.

Add that, plus any monies they are able to pick-up through selling off some of their current players to other clubs. Nicolas Pepe, Hector Bellerin and Bernd Leno to name a few.

Obviously, the bottom line these days is to spend big, or go home empty handed. I hope Stan Kroenke has finally begun to understand how important the Arsenal Football Club is to his collection of professional sports franchises.

By making a big investment in this club, the chances for increased dividends at the end of the season are even greater. Arteta has this team on the threshold of being great, so let’s hope Stan does the right thing and allows Arsenal to spend big this summer and provide Arsenal supporters with the hope for a brighter future, a future that sees the Gunners competing for titles and winning trophies in the seasons ahead.

Cheers.

Gunner1953

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Video – The Just Arsenal Show: Alfie and Rob discuss Ruben Neves and Youri Tielemans – Who would be best for Arsenal?

Learn more about Arsenal’s proud history – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section