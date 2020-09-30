Does Lacazette deserve some slack despite miss? (Opinion)

Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette was at fault for his miss, but the result against Liverpool was not his own.

Let’s all cut Lacazette some slack!

Although he had two glorious chances to equalise and then get a potential winner last night, Lacazette is definitely NOT to blame for our loss against the Champions! Not after his lovely goal to put us 1-0 up to give him three goals in his last three games!

Had Aubameyang been in the same position he might of scored, but he night not have. Given he was quiet last night as well I just think it is safe to say it wasn’t our night in front of goal.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game Arteta was fully supportive of our French striker, stating: “Obviously, he had the best chance in the game to make it 2-2, and then again put us in a really strong position, but he had a great game. He put in another incredible performance and I’m pleased with him.”

And so he should be proud of his striker, he did have a good game and like Aubameyang he cannot do all of the work himself!

As Lacazette was substituted, of course it made fans think Arteta was disappointed in him for not finishing the chances that in any other game he would have, But that was not the case at all as Arteta said: “I want to see my players upset and angry when we lose a game. It is a really tough place to come, they are a really good side. We stayed in the game for almost the whole match. Having took the lead, we should have held that situation a bit better. We conceded the goal too early.

“We competed well knowing the difficult moments you will have when you come to Anfield; when we had the clear chances to make it 2-2 we didn’t take them. They want to win and this is what they are like, the mindset of the team. They go to any ground and want to win. They really believed we could come here and do it and for large periods of the game we were there.”

I think it is nice to see the players looking the way Laca did when he came off, it shows a different side to the team that we saw under Emery, it shows the passion they have to want to win and do well and that is something we were lacking!

Although we lost, if the boys can keep this mentality, fight and passion then I know it won’t be long before they get to the top! Here’s hoping hey Gooners?

Shenel