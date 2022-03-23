Does Leno deserve to challenge Ramsdale after Liverpool display?

Is there still a chance for Leno?

It wasn’t long ago we were praising Aaron Ramsdale and how the lack of competition and the great run he was on meant he was one constant in the team, but did we rule out Bernd Leno too early?

After Ramsdale was absent from the line-up against Aston Villa on the weekend due to a mysterious injury, illness or maybe it was the embarrassment of the gift he gave to Liverpool that saw our winning run come to an end, Ramsdale was in recovery and Leno was called to the starting line up in the Premier League for the first time since our thrashing at the Etihad in August.

And I for one will admit that I raised an eyebrow when I saw his name, in actual fact I got so used to seeing Ramsdale’s name, it wasn’t until it was verbally mentioned that it was Leno that I took note that our current number one wasn’t available.

But Leno proved me, and I am sure a few other doubters, wrong with a great performance, a clean sheet and a key save right near the end of the game to deny Villa a point and ensure we came away with all three points.

There’s nothing to say he will be perfect next time he plays, but this was a good way to showing he can be.

So, can we all just give some praise to Leno, after not playing in the league for so long, he impressed and helped us to yet another key three points in a tough fight for that all important Champions League spot.

And who knows, maybe this performance will ensure that Ramsdale is more alert to mistakes like the one he made against Liverpool, and maybe for the first time in a long time we will have a number one and back up keeper that will really rival each other for that number spot. All while ensuring we walk away from games with that all-important win, no matter who is coming along in the summer transfer window!

Heres hoping hey Gooners?

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_

