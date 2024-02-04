Does Liverpool’s form this season make them favourites to beat Arsenal?

Arsenal face Liverpool this Saturday, and Peter Crouch believes the Reds will go into that title-deciding match at the Emirates as favourites.

“Liverpool are on fire with the goals—four past Bournemouth, five past Norwich. Scoring at will. Arsenal are capable of scoring goals as well, but I fancy Liverpool. I think Arsenal went through a sticky patch; they are coming through it, but I think coming into this game, Liverpool will be favourites even though it’s at the Emirates,” Crouch said on his podcast.

One could claim that he says this because he is affiliated with Liverpool, having played for them between 2005 and 2008.

Nonetheless, the 43-year-old makes a valid point. The Reds enter this game with four consecutive victories and 15 league games unbeaten. They now lead the league with 51 points after winning 15 games, drawing six, and losing only one in 22 games.

The Gunners, on the other hand, are on a two-game winning streak, having won one game in their previous five league games prior to the midseason international break. Arsenal has 46 points, five behind Liverpool. Their 14 victories, 4 ties, and 4 losses have landed them in their current position; they are third in the league standings.

Arsenal really needs to win against Liverpool. And they should not let the assumption that their poor run before the midseason break will continue to hold them back.

Yes, Liverpool is in their best form, and the Gunners haven’t beaten them in their other two matches this season, drawing in the league and losing in the FA Cup, but it won’t affect the outcome of their match this Sunday.

The game has to be won and lost on the pitch this weekend. Hopefully, Martin Odegaard and his Arsenal teammates understand this and bring their A-game. No matter what, Arsenal simply needs to win this weekend to have a firm footing in the Premier League title fight.

COYG!

Daniel O

