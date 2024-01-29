Does Martinelli need more competition for his starting spot at Arsenal?

This year, though many expect only the Arsenal striking department to be upgraded, Mikel Arteta is now also looking to transform his left wing.

What’s the problem with Arsenal’s left wing?

So far this season, Gabriel Martinelli has been chastised for his lack of effect on Arsenal’s offense. Martinelli’s finishing has clearly been lacking for the majority of the season. This has seen the Gooners call for him to be dropped in favor of other left-wing options.

And when he was dropped for Arsenal’s game against Crystal Palace, he came on as a substitute and scored twice. Many people are still unsure whether the Brazilian deserves to start the next game for Arsenal. However, thus far this season, several Gooners are unsure what to anticipate from the Arsenal winger, who was incredible last season, scoring 15 goals and producing 5 assists in 36 league games.

With all of the uncertainties surrounding Martinelli’s form, it appears like Mikel Arteta may have to move on from him in the long run as he may no longer consider him the man for his left wing.

What is being reported?

Fichajes reports that Arteta is considering Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma as a replacement for Martinelli. Manchester United and Manchester City are also interested in the Japanese international, but according to the report, Arsenal are leading the transfer race for the Brighton winger.

The signing of Mitoma could be bad news for Martinelli, who may have to play second fiddle on the left wing.

Do you agree that Martinelli is in need of talented competition for his place in the Arsenal team?

