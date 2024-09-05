Does Merino’s arrival mean Arsenal can release Partey and Jorginho in the summer?

Arsenal has bolstered its midfield by signing Mikel Merino, further strengthening a position that already had significant quality. This move underscores Arsenal’s commitment to addressing squad depth, ensuring they are well-prepared for the season ahead.

While Arsenal now has ample midfield options, they may need to reassess this area at the end of the season. Both Thomas Partey and Jorginho are entering the final stages of their contracts, which are set to expire in the summer of 2025. Although Arsenal values both players—Jorginho was offered a new contract extension last season, and Partey has regained his starting role after overcoming injury concerns—there is uncertainty about their long-term future.

According to Sky Sports, Partey and Jorginho are key players who could potentially become free agents at the end of their deals. However, Merino’s arrival has given Arsenal more flexibility and confidence as they plan for the future, making them more comfortable with any decisions they might face regarding Partey and Jorginho.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Partey remains a terrific midfielder and if he stays fit for much of this season, then we will have to offer him a new contract.

The same can be said of Jorginho, but if we have to choose one of them, then it has to be Partey.

