Does Mikel Arteta have the profile to attract big-name stars?

Mikel Arteta may struggle to persuade top quality players to sign for Arsenal.

The next transfer window will be Mikel Arteta’s first major transfer window and it is going to be interesting to see what players he signs.

The Spaniard is in his first senior managerial role and has been trying his best to get the best out of his current group of players.

He has signed two defenders on-loan as a temporary measure to fix the leaky defence, but critics say he struggled to compete for top players because of how far back Arsenal has gone.

In the next transfer window, it will take more than Arsenal’s current status as a team to attract the right players, it will also take the manager’s personality and profile to persuade players to join.

Arteta has been credited with helping the likes of Raheem Sterling and John Stones become better players, would that be enough to convince big-name players to join Arsenal?

Every player wants to play for the best managers and because of this, I suspect that Arsenal will struggle to compete for the real big players.

I reckon that Arteta is enough of a pull because of his experience as a player and as assistant to Pep Guardiola, however, when you throw into the mix the state of the Arsenal squad it could also easily be the case that only a real big-name manager could persuade the very top players to sign for an underperforming team.

It will be interesting to see the calibre of player that Carlo Ancelotti lures to Everton in comparison to the type of player that Arteta acquires.