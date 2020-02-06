Does Mikel Arteta have the profile to attract big-name stars?

Mikel Arteta may struggle to persuade top quality players to sign for Arsenal.
The next transfer window will be Mikel Arteta’s first major transfer window and it is going to be interesting to see what players he signs.
The Spaniard is in his first senior managerial role and has been trying his best to get the best out of his current group of players.
He has signed two defenders on-loan as a temporary measure to fix the leaky defence, but critics say he struggled to compete for top players because of how far back Arsenal has gone.
In the next transfer window, it will take more than Arsenal’s current status as a team to attract the right players, it will also take the manager’s personality and profile to persuade players to join.
Arteta has been credited with helping the likes of Raheem Sterling and John Stones become better players, would that be enough to convince big-name players to join Arsenal?
Every player wants to play for the best managers and because of this, I suspect that Arsenal will struggle to compete for the real big players.
I reckon that Arteta is enough of a pull because of his experience as a player and as assistant to Pep Guardiola, however, when you throw into the mix the state of the Arsenal squad it could also easily be the case that only a real big-name manager could persuade the very top players to sign for an underperforming team.
It will be interesting to see the calibre of player that Carlo Ancelotti lures to Everton in comparison to the type of player that Arteta acquires.
8 CommentsAdd a Comment
This is the team with a new young Manager who needs to be given time & support! Everyone thinks we can rebuild this team in one season. Forget it. The damage done by Wenger and Gazides is huge. So many uderperforming highly paid players. We need more young hungry players not big name players. I would love to see Auba, Laca & Ozil leave along with Luiz and Mustafi. Lets get the Hunger back and the desire then we willl do much better.
The issue is a very crazy one, let’s see how it plays, I wish fans can buy back the club…
And own it…
Then make all the decisions and bring our club back to where it was….
Aah. Nothing wrong with having dreams but the likelihood isn’t promising
Have you got 2 billion burning a hole in your pocket, good luck withh that one chuk.
Sky are killing me… tonight they’re showing Premier League legends.. first Campbell, now Pires!! All those goals, all those trophies… all those players…. those were the days!! Sigh……
Everton have money men behind them and they are willing to invest hence the arrival of Ancelotti
We have at least an equally wealthy set up but the owner isn’t our sugar daddy.
Ancelotti may well be a bigger draw for potential players but as we can’t afford to sign these players then hopefully a different but just as effective revolution in signings and working with what we have will surprise the doubters
That’s my hope, anyway
Very good question and one that wiil be part answered in the summer. Its not just big names but big prospects that need persuading.
Despite our recent problems Arsenal is still a big attraction to players .Great history, great stadium,great City ,potentially great team and Manager..