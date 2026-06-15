Does Mikel Merino train as a striker before matches?

Mikel Merino has become one of the most prolific members of both Arsenal and Spain squads despite being a midfielder, which has led to questions about whether he undertakes striker-specific training. His recent performances have included important goals from advanced areas, often exceeding expectations for a player in his position.

When he arrived at Arsenal, the Gunners were facing an emergency in attack, which resulted in him being pushed into a makeshift striker role in a false nine position. The coaching staff trusted his ability to adapt, and he quickly became a reliable attacking option during a difficult period.

Merino Impact in Advanced Role

Arsenal believed he could thrive in the role, and he delivered consistent performances, even becoming their most reliable attacking option at one stage. This came during a spell when Kai Havertz struggled in a natural striker role, and even after Viktor Gyokeres arrived, he remained influential.

For Spain, Merino also scores more goals than expected for a midfielder and could add further during the World Cup. He recovered from injury in time for selection and remains one of their most important and experienced squad members.

Striker Role Questions Addressed

As reported by ESPN, he was asked if he trains as a striker due to his goalscoring output and responded:

“I don’t train [as a forward] as such.

“But I get into those situations, get into the box, and I try to be prepared.”

Merino’s comments underline his natural adaptation to advanced positions without specialised striker training, relying instead on timing and positioning in the box. His versatility continues to provide Arsenal and Spain with an additional attacking threat, particularly in matches where his late runs into the area prove decisive.

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