Does Mosquera’s injury make Arsenal’s depth an illusion?

Arsenal’s squad depth has been praised since the start of this season, and the club might have found itself in a far more difficult position had it not increased its numbers across the pitch. The assumption was that by having two or more players available in most areas, the team would be suitably protected against injuries. Yet this expectation has not aligned with reality, as Arsenal have continued to struggle to keep their full group fit.

Growing Injury Concerns and Defensive Pressure

In almost every match, there appears to be a new injury concern, and the latest setback involving Cristhian Mosquera, as reported in the Metro, has further complicated the situation. The loss of William Saliba and Gabriel had already weakened the defence, making Mosquera an important figure as he stepped in to support Piero Hincapie. His contribution had helped to provide some stability, but his injury has now opened up another significant gap that requires immediate attention.

With Mosquera unavailable, Jurrien Timber has been required to move into the centre back position. He is entirely capable in that role and has shown reliability whenever he has been called upon. However, he has played an extensive amount of football this season and is clearly in need of rest, yet Arsenal cannot currently afford to give him the break he requires. The unrelenting demands on Timber underline the strain that injuries are placing on the squad.

Depth Revealed to Be Thinner Than Expected

This situation brings into focus an important truth about Arsenal’s supposed depth. While the numbers on paper suggest a larger squad, the constant threat of injuries reveals a more fragile reality. The club may have believed that having many players available equated to genuine depth, but the recurring fitness issues show that the squad is not as robust as anticipated. Arsenal’s experience this season demonstrates that having numerous players is not enough if too many key figures are at risk of being sidelined, leaving the team more vulnerable than previously understood.