Does narrow win over Forest show that Arsenal still need a new striker?

Would NOT signing a top striker be a significant risk to Arsenal’s title chances? It almost certainly will be, as evidenced by the victory over Nottingham Forest.

Arsenal secured their 14th Premier League victory on Tuesday night, defeating Nottingham Forest 2-1. This season, the Gunners have played 22 league games, 14 of which they have won, with the remaining four drawn and four lost.

Before today’s games, Arsenal were second in the Premier League with 46 points, but Manchester City, with 43 points, might leapfrog them again if they beat Burnley tonight, as the Citizens have more goals.

Arsenal is having a decent season, but the high level of competition in the Premier League has made it appear poor.

Before Christmas, Arsenal had the opportunity to go to the top of the league with a win, but they lost twice and ended up where they are now. Arsenal would need to maintain their winning streak if they wish to return to the top, as Manchester City and Liverpool are also in excellent form right now.

Gabriel Jesus was named man of the match against Forest on Tuesday night. He scored one goal and assisted Bukayo Saka, who has been struggling in front of goal in recent weeks.

Despite Arsenal’s victory over Nottingham Forest, the match stats and even the scoreline indicate that the club still needs a top striker. Arsenal thoroughly controlled possession in this game. They were taking 3–5 passes in the box; it is a corner or a missed opportunity; or a defensive clearance. Imagine if the Gunners had capitalized on their chances in the first half; the game would have been over by half-time. Against Forest, they had 73% possession and 19 shots, but only three of them were on target.

The Gunners definitely had enough chances to score more than the two goals they scored against Nottingham Forest and secure a comfortable victory, but their blunt attack resulted in only two goals. Arsenal’s reluctance to capitalize on goal-scoring opportunities has already cost them points this season, and if they fail to address their attacking woes now that they will not be purchasing a new striker, they may be unable to sustain the title chase.

Darren N

