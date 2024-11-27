Does Nick Cushing sacking from New York City FC pave way for Arsenal Women head coach role?

The mystery surrounding Arsenal Women’s managerial search has persisted, but could there finally be a breakthrough? Since mid-October, when Jonas Eidevall resigned, it is Renee Slegers who’s led our Gunner women. The Dutch coach has been a revelation in the role. She has done a fantastic job leading our girls. Renee’s not only got them back playing some of the finest football; she’s also got them to turn the season around with great results.

In 7 games, she’s led the team; she has had them unbeaten with 6 wins and a draw.

It’s intriguing to note that Arsenal continues to search externally for a new permanent replacement for Eidevall, despite the excellent form the team is in under Renee.

Notably, one of Arsenal’s top coaching targets, Nick Cushing, is now free and available. News of Eidevall’s departure immediately made him the front-runner to succeed the Swedish coach.

Interestingly, in early November, when questioned about a potential switch to Arsenal, the then New York City FC head coach refuted the idea, expressing confidence that he would be at NYCFC next year.

“Listen, I’ve been asked twice now, once last week if there’s been contact and then about the story still living,” he told ESPN. “It’s news to me; the story is news to me. I’ve obviously seen it out there, but from within myself and within here [at the organisation], there is no story.

“I just confirmed I will be here next year, 100%. I’ve been in the group for 19 years. It’s gonna be my 20th next year.”

New York City FC has now fired him. The ex-Manchester City Women’s manager took over at NYCFC back in 2022, initially as an interim manager. They gave him the job, and after 105 games, he boasts 37 wins, 31 draws, and 39 losses.

One might wonder if he’s really the man to take Arsenal Women to the next level.

Personally, I don’t think he is; in fact, he may be a downgrade on Slegers.

If I were to advise the Arsenal decision-makers, I would advise them to take a chance on Renee Slegers, allow her to grow with the team like Mikel Arteta did, and now anticipate better days ahead. Let’s not hastily replace Slegers with Nick Cushing, even if he is readily available; if something is working, why alter it? Let the club trust Slegers and give her everything she wants, from players to better coaches for her technical bench.

What are your thoughts Gooners? Would going from Eidevall to Cushing be a bit of a frying pan to fire moment?

Michelle M

