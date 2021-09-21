Does Official Arsenal squad photo confirm controversial vice-captain? (Opinion)

The official squad photo for Arsenal’s 2021-22 campaign has been taken this week, and we believe that Granit Xhaka‘s presence alongside Mikel Arteta confirms his role as vice-captain.

The Gunners boss takes the central role at the base of the photo, while he has his right-hand man Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang alongside him, and we believe that the Swiss midfielder’s positioning on Mikel’s left is a clear sign that he will be the striker’s deputy.

Xhaka did start the opening league match of the season with the armband, with PEA having been ruled out with a positive Covid-test, while many had hoped that Kieran Tierney could well have been next in line as captain, but that no longer seems the case.

Granit is a previous captain at the club, but had to be stripped of that role after his outburst at the club’s fans where he was seen to be swearing at the Emirates crowd, and that memory will be tough to forget for sections of our fanbase.

Has Xhaka earned his place as a leader within the side? Have most fans forgiven his outburst?

Patrick