Does Official Arsenal squad photo confirm controversial vice-captain? (Opinion)

The official squad photo for Arsenal’s 2021-22 campaign has been taken this week, and we believe that Granit Xhaka‘s presence alongside Mikel Arteta confirms his role as vice-captain.
The Gunners boss takes the central role at the base of the photo, while he has his right-hand man Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang alongside him, and we believe that the Swiss midfielder’s positioning on Mikel’s left is a clear sign that he will be the striker’s deputy.
Xhaka did start the opening league match of the season with the armband, with PEA having been ruled out with a positive Covid-test, while many had hoped that Kieran Tierney could well have been next in line as captain, but that no longer seems the case.
Granit is a previous captain at the club, but had to be stripped of that role after his outburst at the club’s fans where he was seen to be swearing at the Emirates crowd, and that memory will be tough to forget for sections of our fanbase.
Has Xhaka earned his place as a leader within the side? Have most fans forgiven his outburst?
Nothing new to add on this dead issue.
Deputy G is a fair observation.
Another fair observation is that Granit Xhaka has been Arsenal’s most played, most consistent most trusted player five years in a row.
Yes consistently slowing down the game,
consistently getting booked and sent off,
consistently passing the ball sideways or to the defence.
Also most consistenly:
the most red-carded player in the PL since arrival
the most errors to concede in the PL since arrival
Thats 4 red cards and 8 errors directly leading to goal. So he has almost the same amount of errors leading to goals, as he has goals (9) in the Premier League.
PS: That stat of error leading to concede is dated March 2021. I don’t know if he’s committed more since.
If offered the armband, shouldn’t have taken it. He knows, he’s unreliable.
i like that ALL our CB’s are standing except White
( they could have given him a yellow pages to stand on to make him appear taller 😛 )
🤣 and check out Holding’s ever-changing hairline!!