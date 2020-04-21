Does Ozil leak prove disloyalty at Arsenal FC?

Ally McCoist has claimed the recent leak that Mesut Ozil has refused to accept a wage cut to his mammoth £350,000 a week wage tells you more about his team-mates than it does himself.

It emerged that the German international, and up to two other Arsenal players, has refused to take a 12.5% wage cut amidst the current pandemic, in which all the club’s incomes have been put to a halt.

The former Scottish international midfielder has claimed that the leak shows a distinct lack of unity in the dressing room however, before praising Ozil for the good that he does for charities.

McCoist said: ‘It tells you about the quality of teammate you’re dealing with because you’ve effectively got a snitch. And no matter what you think about Mesut Ozil, it’s completely out of order that a private conversation over a wage reduction has been made public.

‘It’s been made public for a reason, to make him look bad. Taking the issue of a wage reduction to one side, straight away he’s got a problem with someone in that dressing room or somebody at that club.

‘I’ve read so many good things about Mesut Ozil and what he’s done for charities all over the place. I think it says more about what’s going on inside Arsenal at this moment in time.

‘Could you imagine a story like that coming out of Liverpool or Man City at this moment in time regarding one of their players? It just wouldn’t because they are solid as a unit, solid as a team and I think it tells you more about Arsenal and his standing in the dressing room that someone has tried to damage him.’

Do we think the leak would have come from one of the players out of disgust? Or maybe it could have come from the top as a bargaining chip in trying to force an agreement? Should the club seek to find out who was the source of the betrayal?

Patrick