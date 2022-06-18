Mesut Ozil’s agent has claimed that he expects his client to move into eSports once his football career comes to an end, furthering my belief that Arsenal were right all along.

The German former international midfielder has taken a drastic downturn in fortunes in recent years, with his time in north London coming to a surprise end when he was completely left out of the team’s squad for the Premier League as he continued to fail to convince Mikel Arteta of his role in his side.

Unai Emery before him had used Ozil sparingly, the club’s highest earner at the time, and he was eventually allowed to leave and join Fenerbahce on loan, with us believed to have been paying the bulk of his wages before he joined them on a free come the end of the season, and his time there has hardly been on point either.

With time winding down on his career, his agent claims that he will move into eSports himself, with him already owning his own eSports team M10 Esports.

“He will go more into eSports, play himself and maybe become an eSports athlete,” Dr Erkut Sogut told the Telegraph.

“He’s really good, to be honest, at Fortnite and I think one day I wouldn’t be surprised if he is competing.

“He owns a team – M10 Esports – and he has players. He has a gaming house in Germany. He has football, like FIFA, and Fortnite.”

Some of his fans will not allow a bad word to be said about Mesut, but it has been evident for many that his priorities have lay away from the beautiful game for some time. His forays into eSports is likely where his mind has spent most of it’s time, with him having created his team back in 2018 while he was still playing for Arsenal, and this news only moves to cement the thought in my mind that he has not been interested in playing football for some time, despite the outrageous amount of money we was willing to pay him. To be fair he only played 18 games in his last two seasons at Arsenal so he had lots of time for gaming.

Patrick

