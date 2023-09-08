Does Ramsdale deserve to play in the Champions League ahead of Raya?

Gabby Agbonlahor has shared his thoughts on Arsenal’s goalkeeper situation, expressing his belief that Aaron Ramsdale has earned the right to be the number-one goalkeeper at the Emirates. He suggests that David Raya should be reserved for domestic cup competitions while Ramsdale takes the goalkeeping duties for Champions League matches.

The addition of both Raya and Ramsdale has raised questions about Arsenal’s goalkeeper choices, but Mikel Arteta remains confident in his decision-making. Agbonlahor acknowledges that both goalkeepers are deserving of the number one spot, and the competition between them is healthy.

Agbonlahor tells Football Insider:

“I think Raya could well play in the Champions League further into the season.

“But it’s a lot of pressure to come into for your first game.

“I think it’s more likely to come in the League Cup, or maybe in the Premier League – and then we could see him come in full-time if he impresses in those games.

“I feel that Ramsdale has earned the right to play in the Champions League for now, and will continue to hold down that number one shirt.”

Raya has been very hardworking in training and has proved his class in the Premier League, but Ramsdale has not done anything to see him removed from the number-one spot.

He worked hard to give us the European nights and deserves to play in them.

