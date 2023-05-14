Does Reiss Nelson need to leave Arsenal to save his career?

Why do you think Reiss Nelson doesn’t want to continue at Arsenal? the footy journalist Paul Brown believes the Arsenal forward will never be a main man at Arsenal and that, to save his footballing career, he realized saying goodbye to his childhood club was the way to go.

Brown said on Give Me Sport: “It’s funny that Reiss Nelson was the hero a few weeks ago when he came off the bench and changed the game for Arsenal. But he hasn’t really featured terribly much since then. And I think he realises that competition will be even fiercer for places next season.

“Arsenal will buy, and they have some players out on loan who will probably return and clog up those forward areas. I think Reiss Nelson sees the writing on the wall, and he’s willing to listen to other offers, basically.”

Nelson hasn’t been a key part of Arteta’s project. He has been used as a substitute in most games, and though he has been a game-changer in some games, he hasn’t made himself irreplaceable.

If he were keen to add trophies to his career, staying at Arsenal would have been the right thing for him to do. But if he wants to become the main man, his decision to snub Arsenal’s contract offer was right. Were he to leave it wouldn’t really affect Arteta’s project.

Gooners don’t need to be worried about his departure; either one of Mousa Diaby, Wilfred Zaha, or Raphinha could be signed and play the game-changing role even better than the wantaway academy graduate did.

Darren N

Video Arteta discusses Kiwior, Ransdale, Odegaard, Xhaka, and of course Brighton!

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…