Does Rice and Partey being injured show Arsenal’s need for a new top midfielder?

We learned a lot from last weekend’s 2-2 draw in the North London derby. It has shown several issues that must be addressed if we are to remain in the Premier League title fight. We’ve discussed our desire for a quality striker as soon as the January transfer market opens, and Ivan Toney has been presented as just that.

Even as we work to improve our attack, something else was also obvious in our 2-2 draw with Tottenham. Declan Rice has no reliable deputy except for Partey, who was also unavailable.

Due to a back ailment, Rice had to be replaced at halftime. There’s no disputing that his absence was felt; we weren’t as dominant in the second half as we were in the first.

Jorginho, who replaced Rice, was unimpressive, eventually surrendering control to James Maddison, who set up Son Heung-min for Spurs’ second goal.

Jorginho is clearly not a trustworthy backup for our No. 41, and Partey’s time at Arsenal, according to numerous reports, appears to be coming to an end; at the right price, he’ll go in January. We could use a quality centre midfielder signing in the January transfer window because we are going to struggle without Rice.

Even as you read this, I’m sure the news that Rice had a back injury worried you when you remembered William Saliba losing months of action due to a back injury.

So, who could we pursue in the midfield?

If I were to choose a midfielder to target, I’d suggest we move for Douglas Luiz. The Brazilian midfielder is a player we’ve previously pursued, and even if we didn’t manage to sign him, he’s continued to thrive, and he’s now worth more than the £30 million he would have been available for in the past. Luiz is technically gifted and can play the No. 6 position; he could be a perfect alternative for Rice.

Ian Wright once labelled the Villa midfield engine criminally underrated, confessing in his Ringer Podcast: “Someone like Douglas Luiz; he is ready to be one of the best midfield players in the Premier League. He is so underrated.”

Who do you think Arsenal should target as the perfect backup for Rice?

Jack Anderson

